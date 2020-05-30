Experienced trainer mauled by lions can be identified

The female zookeeper mauled by lions remains in a critical condition and is identified.

The female zookeeper mauled by lions remains in a critical condition and is identified.

A zookeeper is still fighting for life after she was mauled by two lions at Shoalhaven Zoo and Adventure World on the NSW south coast this morning.

Experienced lion trainer Jennifer Brown, 35, was working in the enclosure at the North Nowra park when she was "viciously" attacked by the animals just before 10.30am on Friday morning.

Two of her colleagues rushed to help and secured the lions before comforting the keeper until paramedics arrived.

Shoalhaven Zoo lions Ariel and Juda. Picture: Instagram/Supplied.

Four NSW Ambulance crews and a rescue chopper attended the zoo, and NSW Ambulance has confirmed the woman has "facial and neck injuries".

She is in a critical condition and has been flown to St George Hospital.

NSW Ambulance inspector Faye Stockman said paramedics found the woman in a semiconscious state with deep lacerations to her head and neck.

Zoo keeper Jennifer Brown as attacked by two lions at Shoalhaven Zoo on May 29.

"This is one of the worst jobs I have ever experienced - I have never come across a job like this in my career," she said. "It was absolutely harrowing. It is an incredibly dangerous situation, both for the patient and the paramedics.

"Being the first to walk into the enclosure was one of the most frightening experiences - we literally had to walk into a lion's den.

"The attack was extremely vicious and paramedics found the woman with severe injuries.

"We are trained to deal with extreme or unusual situations, however, we do have support services available to us."

The zookeeper is loaded from an ambulance to a helicopter after she was attacked by two lions attack at Shoalhaven Zoo. Picture: Sam Strong

Police have been told the keeper was cleaning the enclosure at the time and are on the scene investigating the incident.

Superintendent Greg Moore said the victim was suffering "very serious" injuries to her head and neck.

"I'm advised that the two colleagues, once they secured the lions, assisted the victim and emergency services were able to provide treatment at that point."

The zoo was closed to the public when the incident occurred.

Ms Brown started her career as a zoo keeper at Symbio Wildlife Park, working there for several years with birds and reptiles.

She then moved to Cairns to work at the now-closed Shambala zoo, where she was instrumental in re-homing 23 lions after the closure.

In 2013, she began work at Shoalhaven Zoo, where she's since cared for, and trained the park's big cats.

Shoalhaven Zoo currently has at least six big cats at the park, and visitors can pay for a "lion feeding experience".

Jennifer Brown is in a critical condition after she attacked by two lions. Picture: Facebook

This is not the first time an employee has been attacked at the zoo.

In 2014 a handler was dragged into a body of water by a saltwater crocodile.

The worker was trying to lure the animal out of its enclosure with a piece of meat when he launched at him in front of a crowd of spectators.

The crocodile luckily let him go leaving him with minor injuries.

A spokesman for Shoalhaven Zoo said the zoo would not be commenting on the incident at this time.

SafeWork NSW is investigating the incident.

Originally published as Experienced trainer fights for life after lions' 'vicious' attack