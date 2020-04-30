Experience resort style luxury without leaving home

The Byron at Byron Resort and Spa is now owned by the Crystalbrook Collection Group, a company that also owns hotels in Sydney and Cairns.

WANT to enjoy the luxury of a top end resort without leaving the safety of your home during isolation? Leading hospitality company Crystalbrook say they can help.

Crystalbrook features many high-end resorts, including Byron at Byron in Byron Bay, and their new initiative sees viewers able to recreate the best of the Crystalbrook resorts in their home via online classes.

"We felt it was important for us to stay connected with our past and future customers. We see the program as a great opportunity to keep communication open and give people something to feel good about," Katie Malone, group director of marketing at Crystalbrook Collection, said.

"It's our opportunity to share a little fun and positivity with our fellow Australians and future international travellers during this new (temporary) normal. The hub of At Home initiatives is designed to inspire, educate and entertain throughout this period of isolation and beyond. This is only the beginning for the series."

For those looking to up their cooking game, chef Minh from Byron at Byron, is providing free online cooking classes, including how to create sourdough and kombucha.

"It's been a hugely positive experience to see our community engage with us in a totally new way … from the comfort of their own homes. What's great about the hub is that it doesn't matter where in the world you are, you can access it - it's available anywhere and at any time," Ms Malone said.

"With pre-shot and live content being added weekly, would-be guests can now travel to each of our hotels, resorts, restaurants, bars and spas from the comfort of their living room."

To access the series, see the Crystalbrook website, www.crystalbrook.com.au.