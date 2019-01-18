Menu
Login
News

Expect delays after Pacific Motorway crash

Alison Paterson
by
18th Jan 2019 6:35 AM | Updated: 7:42 AM

UPDATE, 7.40am: A SPOKESMAN from NSW Ambulance confirmed they had not been called to attended the incident on the Pacific Motorway earlier today.

The spokesman said as they had not been tasked to the crash, it would appear no-one had been injured.

It is understood emergency services are still on scene.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services and a tow truck are at the scene of a crash on the Pacific Motorway.

It is understood the crash, which happened at Clothiers Creek, involved a single car.

Northbound traffic is being affected.

Live Traffic NSW has advised drivers to expect some delays and people are being asked to reduce their speed if travelling in the area.

crash pacific highway pacific motorway
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    OPINION: Pill testing overdue

    OPINION: Pill testing overdue

    News GREENS call for set up of community pill testing centres as part of national drug testing agency.

    • 18th Jan 2019 9:22 AM
    The big Byron Shire News art quiz

    The big Byron Shire News art quiz

    News That's right. Capital A, capital R, capital T.

    Fireworks and flying chips

    Fireworks and flying chips

    News Brunswick skies set to light up.

    Ancient recipes refresh

    Ancient recipes refresh

    News Refreshment just a moment away