News

Expect a hard chat at this year's Splendour Forum

Javier Encalada
19th Jul 2017
Australian comedian Tom Gleeson will host a political forum at Splendour.
IT'S not only music that preoccupies Splendour in the Grass festival goers, with the Splendour Forum one of the most popular non-music events every year.

The event discusses politics, current affairs and Australian culture in a format similar to ABC TV's program Q&A.

To give the panel a comedic but hard-lined emphasis, Australian comedian Tom Gleeson will be in charge of the forum this year.

Gleeson has become popular as a TV interviewer with his Hard Chat segment as part of The Weekly on ABC TV.

Tom Gleeson will be joined by Shadow Tourism, Infrastructure, Transport, Cities & Regional Development Minister Anthony Albanese (ALP), Greens Leader Senator Richard Di Natale, Liberal MP Andrew Laming, US politics and tech analyst Marcy Wheeler and ethical hacker Chris Gatford (Hacklabs).

Marcy Wheeler is one of the top ranking US blogger on the actions of the FBI, CIA, NSA and the White House.

Marcy reports on the underbelly of The Deep State. When she's not meeting sources in darkened carparks, she's wading through spook and hack claims to understand what really happened with America's 2016 election.

She tells it like it is, including infamous references to White House blow jobs on national TV.

She comes from Beer City USA (Grand Rapids, MI), but her tweets are all hers @emptywheel.

Chris Gatford runs HackLabs, a Sydney based firm of ethical hackers who spend their days breaking into companies' computers for a living.

Better still, the companies pay Chris to do it.

Chris has a bunch of acronyms after his name (CISSP, CSEPS, MCSE, CCSA) and used to teach a course called 'eXtreme Hacking'. Do not try this at home.

The Splendour Forum will be held this Sunday from 2.30pm.

Even if you are not coming to the festival, you can ask a question to the panel by emailing qanda@splendourinthegrass.com or tweet using #qandasitg.

Topics:  anthony albanese northern rivers music festivals richard di natale splendour2017 splendour forum tom gleeson whatson

