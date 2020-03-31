Exercise is allowed but avoid overcrowding the surf

There have been issues with crowding at some Byron beaches but the sport is helping many to get through the challenges of this time.

THERE has been a situation develop over the last couple of weeks with the closure of carparks at The Wreck, Main Beach, and Tallow.

We are now seeing a big influx of backpacker surfers at Broken Head with easily 100 surfers out by 7.30am and the carpark absolutely chockers.

Also with a lot of backpackers now leaving the cities, because of the shut down of pubs, nightclubs and beaches, Broken Head has become the go-to destination for a lot of them.

This has now become a problem for locals.

As locals we are a pretty tolerant bunch, but, we are getting trashed at the moment by these international visitors, who park and sleep anywhere.

And not getting booked!

So the rumour mill has been at full steam that Broken Head is the next carpark to be shut. So I have spoken to Sue from National Parks who has reassured me that is not happening, just yet.

But as we all know, in these erratic times, things are changing daily.

Broken Head National Park is on the agenda for discussion over the next couple of weeks.

I am not advocating physical confrontation, but as locals, we are within our rights to speak up, if we see groups of people not respecting Social Distancing, by sitting in groups on the beach, groups in the car parks, distance in the water, sleeping in vans where they shouldn’t be.

Speak up, let them know that our community is trying to achieve something here with regards to the coronavirus.

Most people I know are all doing their best in and out of the water, and the last thing we want to see is surfing being taken away from us, which could happen down the track, if we don’t get this right, and we don’t need international visitors who are high risk, blowing it for us. And nice of our Government to make all these visitors eligible for Welfare Payments while so many of our people are hurting.

On the surf side of things, most would agree that it’s been pretty damn good.

Nice offshore mornings, warm water, all the things that surfers live for and as most of us know it can be the best mental therapy we can find and very important at the moment.

A couple of my old surf buddies who have very sick wives that are too scared to leave home, know exactly what I am talking about.

To get the early wave in, and have a bit of a laugh with the boys, sets them up mentally for the day ahead where they have to be mentally strong and positive for their girls who are battling serious problems.

Yes as surfers, we all have stories about how surfing has been there for us, the amount of times we probably cant count.

The forecast for swell looks promising, but let’s keep our game head on, stay alert, and together try to beat this coronavirus.