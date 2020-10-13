Menu
Byron Alterations owner Ghosne Aoun's business is thriving, but there are reasons why she is reluctant to hire new staff.
EXCLUSIVE: Where are the jobs on the Northern Rivers?

Javier Encalada
12th Oct 2020 11:00 PM
THERE are currently 295 jobs available on the Northern Rivers and another 140 in the Tweed.

According to data released by digital jobs database Adzuna Australia, most of those jobs are in healthcare and nursing.

On the Northern Rivers, a total of 86 jobs are currently going in healthcare, including positions as dental practitioner (2), occupational therapist (2), pharmacist (2) and general nurse (2).

Twenty of those positions are located in North Lismore.

Another sector expanding seems to be hospitality and catering, with nine jobs open in Byron Bay.

There are also eight jobs open in the teaching category, including one teaching position in Byron Bay and one child care worker role in North Casino.

In the Tweed area, the healthcare and nursing category is also offering a number of new jobs.

There are six jobs open for GPs in Banora Point, with another four in nursing in that area.

The Tweed also has 13 jobs in hospitality and catering, including an opening for a bicycle courier in Kingscliff and one for a cook in Casuarina.

But why are small to medium employers not hiring yet?

Byron Alterations owner Ghosne Aoun is in need of extra help, but she is not currently advertising for new staff.

Ms Aoun has operated her business for four years in the Byron Bay Industrial Estate and has employed people in the past.

“Work levels are higher than pre-COVID at the moment, and in theory I could employ two more people to help with tailoring work and customer service,” she said.

“But I have decided not to advertise yet because I need to ensure I will find a person with the right sewing and customer service skills, and that process can be quite hard for a sole trader.”

Small business owners are afraid to hire staff amid COVID-19 uncertainty, confusing industry awards and unfair dismissal rules that many view are stacked against them.

Despite the Federal Government headlining job creation in last week’s Budget, it’s estimated three quarters of the nation’s 2.3 million small business owners won’t be hiring any time soon.

Council of Small Business Organisations Australia CEO Peter Strong said “it’s too risky at the moment to employ someone”.

“They are afraid of getting it wrong – it’s so complicated and they see a lot of big businesses getting it wrong,” he said.

Where are the jobs

Northern Rivers

  • Alstonville: 3
  • Ballina: 16
  • Bangalow: 2
  • Brunswick Heads: 2
  • Byron Bay: 41
  • Clunes: 1
  • East Lismore: 2
  • East Wardell: 2
  • Ewingsdale: 9
  • Federal: 1
  • Girards Hill: 10
  • Lennox Head: 2
  • Mallanganee: 1
  • Meerschaum Vale: 2
  • Mullumbimby: 4
  • Newrybar: 4
  • North Casino: 6
  • North Lismore: 47
  • Shannon Brook: 9
  • Skennars Head: 2
  • Suffolk Park: 1
  • Unknown: 111
  • West Ballina: 15
  • Wilsons Creek: 2

Tweed region

  • Banora Point: 29
  • Bilambil: 11
  • Bilambil Heights: 2
  • Casuarina: 9
  • Chinderah: 3
  • Coolangatta: 1
  • Crystal Creek: 8
  • Cudgen: 3
  • Kingscliff: 5
  • Murwillumbah: 1
  • Pottsville: 6
  • Terranora: 1
  • Tweed Heads South: 9
  • Unknown: 52
Lismore Northern Star

