Ex-TC Debbie spares Byron Bay and Bangalow from worst

SERVO: The service station at the corner of Shirley Street and Kendall Lane boasted waterfront views on Friday morning.

BYRON Bay and Bangalow townships looks to have dodged the full fury of ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie.

In the towns themselves there was water over roadways and trees fallen at several location. Council and Emergency staff were on hand quickly to clear obsatcles.

Large surf pounded the coast with some beach erosion resulting but the swell also produced ideal sufing conditions, for experienced surfers, at The Wreck.

Byron township got off lightly compared with other North Coast towns battered by rain and high winds over the past two days.

Murwillumbah to the North and Lismore to the south are inundated with several rescues carried out and a long days of recoverylie ahead.

Within Byron Shire itself there was major flooding in Mullumbimby (with all roads in and out cut by Friday morning) and in low lying areas of Ocean Shores, South Golden Beach and Billinudgel.

Rainfall of 233 mm was recorded in Byron as of 9am Friday morning with the strongest wind gust of 104km /hr felt at 4.30am Friday morning at the Byron Lighthouse.

Schools in the area remained closed all Friday with power outtages in Mullumbimby forcing the closure of businesses and the council offices.

In Byron Bay itself there were also longer queues than usual of backpackers at the transit centre looking to get out of town.

For Road Closures: My Road Info: http://www.myroadinfo.com.au

For SES for assistance across the Shire: 132 500.

For weather warnings from the Bureau of Meteorology go to: http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings

Fallen trees and road damage can be reported to Council during weekdays 8.30am to 4pm on 6685 9300. On weekends and after hours, phone 6622 7022.