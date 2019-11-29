Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A former Northern Rivers priest has been charged with a historic buggery charge.
A former Northern Rivers priest has been charged with a historic buggery charge.
News

Ex-priest accused of sex abuse to be tested for dementia

Aisling Brennan
, aisling.brennan@northernstar.com.au
29th Nov 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER priest who has been accused of buggery will be assessed for his dementia before proceedings can continue.

Allan Kitchingman has been charged with committing a historic act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head, according to court documents.

The Department of Public Prosecutors prosecutor informed Ballina Local Court on Thursday Mr Kitchingman was due to have his medical assessment to show the impacts of his dementia on December 17.

The DPP prosecutor also indicated there might be an additional charge against Mr Kitchingman added.

"The director will certify the charge and then fitness can then be relevant to the case conference," the DPP prosecutor said.

The matter was adjourned to January 29, when Mr Kitchingman will be required to attend Ballina Local Court for charge certification.

buggery northern rivers court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire among worst firefighter has seen in 38 years

        premium_icon Fire among worst firefighter has seen in 38 years

        News A SENIOR firefighter with more than 38 years experience including Victoria’s 2009 Black Saturday, said the Myall Creek Road Fire were among the worst.

        Tones and I cleans up at ARIA awards

        Tones and I cleans up at ARIA awards

        Music Tones and I has cleaned up at the ARIAs, claiming four awards

        ARIA Awards: Veronicas poke fun at Qantas drama

        premium_icon ARIA Awards: Veronicas poke fun at Qantas drama

        Entertainment The Veronicas make a cheeky joke about Qantas at the ARIA Awards.

        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        News Lawyers help fire victims with insurance, debts and Centrelink.