Ex-Cronulla player ramping up Rams for 2020 NRRRL season

Lilo Stavenow, Leon King and Lochie Perren put in the hard yards at Marist Brothers Rams pre-season training in NRRRL. Photo: Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

IT HAS been a homecoming for several Marist Brothers players who have returned to the club for Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League pre-season training.

Fullback Mitchell Krause and second-rower Simon Pratt are back while lock Leon King has also returned.

The Rams have new coaches for 2020 with Danny Lee and Mark Sivewright as his assistant.

Lee played 212 games for Cronulla between 1988-1998 and will coach his son Isaac Lee for the first time in the top grade.

“It’s a good time to come on board now with my son Isaac coming back home and my other boy Henry moving into under-18s,” Lee said.

“I coached a lot of these guys as kids and the big challenge now will be moulding them into a first grade team.

“I think we’ll have a good mix of players and we have a very positive outlook on where

we’re going.”

Hooker Hugh Pratt and lock Kyle Kennedy have also rejoined the club.

See photos from the club’s pre-season training at St John’s College Woodlawn.