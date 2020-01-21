Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former NT Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Bravos is facing court on historical rape allegations.
Former NT Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Bravos is facing court on historical rape allegations.
News

Ex-cop in rape trial recusal bid

by JASON WALLS
21st Jan 2020 7:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECOND Supreme Court Justice may have to recuse themself from hearing the rape trial of former senior NT Police officer Peter Bravos, a court has heard.

During a pre-trial hearing on Monday, lawyer John Lawrence SC, acting for the defence, said the trial would potentially hear from dozens of witnesses, including current and former politicians, top Darwin lawyers and "very senior" police officers.

The trial was originally to be heard by Justice Jenny Blokland, who has already recused herself.

On Monday, Mr Lawrence said he would be asking the current trial judge to also hand the matter to someone else due to a personal relationship with one of the many witnesses.

Justice Dean Mildren, who is not listed to hear the trial, did not rule on the application but said there would be other judges capable of presiding over proceedings if the current judge did opt recuse themself.

The trial is due to begin in April and is expected to run for up to four weeks.

ex cop rape trial

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How much Make it Rain auction nabbed for rural fire brigades

        premium_icon How much Make it Rain auction nabbed for rural fire brigades

        News A workout with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, dinner with Simon Baker were among the experiences up for grabs

        Boy struck by lightning as storms roll in

        Boy struck by lightning as storms roll in

        Weather Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds hit

        Australia Day: What you need to know about weekend’s events

        premium_icon Australia Day: What you need to know about weekend’s events

        News There’s been a big spike in the number of people wanting to become Australian...

        Big thunderstorms forecast before hot weather returns

        premium_icon Big thunderstorms forecast before hot weather returns

        News AFTER a welcome deluge of rain on the Northern Rivers over the weekend, which saw...