Ex-bikie boss back from brink after horror crash

Ex bikie back from the brink

William "Jock" Ross hobbles on a crutch to take the load off his leg, which has been rebuilt with titanium plates after a head-on road crash.

The once feared Commanchero bikie boss glances to the sky and affirms: "Aye, I believe in God, that day he was looking down on me."

Jock Ross at his Wiseman’s Ferry home.

Ross is acutely aware he cheated death and believes he is living proof that miracles can happen after his Harley Davidson collided with a Toyota Land Cruiser being driven by Nicola Teo on September 25 last year.

Teo is the daughter of high-profile Sydney brain surgeon Charlie Teo.

In his first interview since the crash, Ross said it was extremely "lucky" no one else was caught up in the crash.

"I was dead, they didn't think I would make it to hospital … I had enough time to go 'oh f. k', I saw it coming," Ross told The Daily Telegraph.

"I've got a fair wee bit of physio to get through; I've got six weeks of back to back specialists for the next six weeks.

"I'm lucky to be alive. It may look like I'm walking but I'm not 100 per cent," he said.

Nicola Teo outside Windsor court.

Sitting on the veranda of his home on the banks of the Macdonald River, near Wiseman's Ferry, the Scottish-born immigrant said he was released from Westmead Hospital four weeks ago, and had lost 16kg since the horrific crash.

He said he spent almost three months in intensive care initially placed in an induced coma undergoing surgery to his left leg, hip and lower leg and to stabilise bleeding from internal injuries.

"See that," he said pointing to his left leg, "That's half my arm."

"The doctors took out all the muscles and veins from my arm and rebuilt my leg. I've got titanium plates in my hip and leg.

"I was a big bloke, if you want to lose weight, be in a car crash," he said as his jocular expression became subdued.

Jock |Ross with his daughter.

Mr Ross also revealed he did not plan to go to the court case against Teo, 24, which is scheduled for a hearing on February 6.

The professional dog walker faces a potential jail sentence if convicted on a range of dangerous driving offences including negligent driving, failing to keep left of the dividing line and not giving particulars to police.

Jock Ross served five years in jail for his role in the 1984 Milperra Massacre.

"I'm a lot more injured than you think … I won't go to court next month, I'm just not bothered," Ross said.

"What difference will it make? It's not up to me anyway what happens, it's up to the courts."

Ross, the former self-styled "supreme commander" of the Commancheros, was a founding father of bikie gangs in Australia.

He spent five years in jail for his role in the notorious 1984 Milperra Massacre that left seven people dead and 28 injured.

The scene of the crash on Settlers Rd near Wiseman's Ferry. Picture: David Swift

Ross, now the captain of his local NSW Rural Fire Service brigade, was shot in the head and chest surviving dozens of gunshot wounds.

"God was looking down on me then when I had 40 bullets pumped into me and he's still looking down on me now," the grandfather of 12 said.

CCTV allegedly showing what witnesses said was Nikki Teo’s car travelling on the wrong side of Settlers Rd in Wiseman's Ferry before she crashes into Ross’s motorbike.

Jock Ross has since been a captain of his local Rurual Fire Service. Picture: 9 News