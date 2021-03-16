Ex-Aussie TV star rips royals as Obama backs Meghan, Harry

Michelle Obama has backed Meghan and Harry, as ex-Playschool star Trisha Goddard blasted the royals in a new UK doco.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have won a high profile supporter in Michelle Obama, who has defended the couple after their controversial Oprah Winfrey interview.

The former First Lady offered her support to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who publicly accused the royal family of racism and cruelty - saying they deserve "clarity" and "love".

"My hope is that, when I think about what they're going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time," Obama told Access Hollywood, per People magazine.

She added: "There's nothing more important than family."

Harry and Meghan on set with Oprah. Picture: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

Obama's comments came as British TV star Trisha Goddard - who has ties to Australia - weighed in on the Oprah interview controversy, saying Markle was seen as "America's princess" and "not good enough" for the monarchy.

Formerly based in Australia, the ex-Play School host previously chaired a mental health advisory group for the Federal Government. Now based in the US, Goddard said: "The whole Royal Family, the Empire, going back centuries, it's all based on slavery and racism and subjugation of people".

Speaking in a TV doco Harry and Meghan: The Week That Shook The Royals, Goodard added: "It's the establishment, we're talking about systemic and institutionalised racism, not whether one person said something inappropriate, it's a much bigger subject than that."

'DID NOT TAKE PLACE'

Meantime, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's backyard wedding "did not take place" claims a vicar who said he discussed the event in a phone call with the Archbishop of Canterbury's office.

The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah they had married "in our backyard" on the Wednesday before the lavish public ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2018.

"You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that," Meghan said in her interview with Oprah.

"The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."

Prince Harry told Oprah it had been just them and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby present.

Newcastle vicar Rev Mark Edwards contacted the Archbishop's office after the claims to "get some clarity" on the church's policy, The Sun reported.

The vicar at St Matthew's Church, in Dinnington, and St Cuthbert's Church, in Brunswick, said he was told by a Lambeth Palace staff member: "Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand".

Rev Edwards said the person he spoke to then told him: "Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event".

Originally published as Ex-Aussie TV star rips royals as Obama backs Meghan, Harry