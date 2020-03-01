Everything new to streaming this month

What should you plonk your butt on the couch for this month? So many things.

Westworld S3 (Foxtel Now, March 16): HBO's ambitious and twisty sci-fi returns after a 16-month break and we can't wait to unravel more of its mysteries. The robots have escaped the dystopian funpark and now they're in the "real world". With vengeance on her mind, Dolores has plans for the humans and she has the consciousness of five hosts smuggled out in pearls to help her achieve them. Aaron Paul joins the cast.

Amazing Stories for the 21st century

Amazing Stories (Apple TV+, March 6): Steven Spielberg's 1985 TV show gets a makeover for the streaming age with a new set of 10 stories in this Apple TV+ anthology series. Spielberg returns as a producer alongside Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (Once Upon a Time) with episodes featuring Edward Burns, Kerry Bishe, Josh Holloway and Dylan O'Brien.

Ugly Delicious S2 (Netflix, March 6): Chef David Chang is back for more culinary adventures on the second season of Ugly Delicious, a docuseries exploring the world through our tastebuds. This season will feature guests including Padma Lakshmi, Aziz Ansari and Nick Kroll.

Black Monday S2 (Stan, March 15): This black comedy set around a fictional team of second-tier traders during the 1987 Wall St crash stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall and Paul Scheer. The outfits are outrageous and the greed is definitely present, if not good.

Her Smell (SBS On Demand, March 1): Directed by indie filmmaker Alex Ross Perry, Her Smell features Elisabeth Moss as a rock star whose self-destructive behaviour breaks up her band just as the group has their first taste of fame. Moss, as always, turns in an incredibly magnetic performance.

What if America had a xenophobic president who liked fascism? I can’t even imagine it (Michele K. Short/HBO via AP)

Plot Against America (Foxtel Now, March 17): Adapted from the Philip Roth book by The Wire creators David Simon and Ed Burns, this HBO miniseries follows an alternate history of the US where Charles Lindberg, pioneering aviator and noted xenophobe, rises through the political ranks and turns the US to fascism. It stars Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector and John Turturro.

Ozark S3 (Netflix, March 27): Netflix's favourite backwoods, drug-dealing family with a penchant for bad life choices are back for its third season, fresh off the back of its Emmy wins for Jason Bateman and Julia Garner.

Making the Cut (Amazon Prime, March 27): If you've missed the on-screen collaboration of Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, you can breathe easy because the fashionable pair will debut their new reality series, Making the Cut, this month. It claims to be the first-ever global shoppable series where the winning sartorial look will be available to buy on Amazon - now that's synergy.

Sartorial pleasures

My Brilliant Friend S2 (Foxtel Now, March 17): This lush, evocative Italian prestige drama adapted from Elena Ferrante's Neapolitan Novels returns for a long-awaited second season, based on the second book in the series. It tracks the story of two friends in post-WWII Italy as they face the challenges of change and expectations.

God Help the Girl (SBS On Demand, March 13): Belle and Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch's musical film is a charming story about a girl struggling with anorexia, who meets two new friends when she journeys to Glasgow to kickstart her musical career. Starring Australian Emily Browning, Game of Thrones' Hannah Murray and Olly Alexander, the film has the same quirky and warm vibe as Murdoch's music.

David Tennant with his natural Scottish brogue

Deadwater Fell S1 (Foxtel Now, March 12): Starring David Tennant and The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo, this detective series kicks off when a fire consumes the Scottish home of a family of five, who were later discovered to have been drugged. Only the father, played by Tennant, survives.

The Nightingale (Amazon Prime, March 26): Filmmaker Jennifer Kent's The Nightingale cleaned up at the AACTA Awards last year, a brutal story about an Irish convict woman seeking revenge against a British officer for atrocities committed against her family. It's a chilling reminder of Australia's ugly colonial history.

The Lion King (Disney+, March 6): This grand, full CGI live-action remake of The Lion King is a mixed bag. While the main feline characters don't emote (because, you know, cats don't) and the new song by Beyonce is mediocre at best, The Lion King has some truly impressive visual effects and great comedic voice performances from Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner, and for those two things alone, it's worth checking out.