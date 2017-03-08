News

Everyday wonder of Elysium begins

Christian Morrow
| 8th Mar 2017 10:53 AM
INSTALLATION:Co-Curators Rebecca Townsend and Jane Fullerton with artist Danny Gretscher. In the background are Jake and Paul from Byron Bay Painters.
INSTALLATION:Co-Curators Rebecca Townsend and Jane Fullerton with artist Danny Gretscher. In the background are Jake and Paul from Byron Bay Painters.

ELYSIUM, Byron Shire Council's first permanent Placemaking Seedfund project is up and running with installation set to carry on over the coming two weeks.

The project involves artwork installations by five Byron Shire artists including Christina Waterson, Kellie O'Dempsey, Max Beaur, Harley Graham and Colleen DaRosa as well as Sydney artists Andrew Dennis and Sonia van de Haar and Berlin based artist Danny Gretscher.

Danny Gretscher was on site last week meeting with co-curators Jane Fullerton and Rebecca Townsend.

"We wanted to have a mix of local and national and international artists to ensure there would be opportunities for the artists to make cross cultural connections and learn from each other, said Ms Townsend.

Both curators are volunteering on the project and have raised $90,000 through local businesses and philanthropists to cover supplier and material costs.

Major supporters include Byron Shire Council, Base Backpackers (formerly Nomads), Splendour in the Grass, Harley Graham Architects and Stone & Wood together other local businesses and individuals.

"We are very grateful to all our sponsors who really want to see something interesting and different happen in Byron,” said Ms Townsend.

"The aim is to uplift and enliven a CBD site through a curated application of colour, pattern, light, form, texture and planting- integrated with existing structures and in collaboration with tenants and building owners.

The installation will also see the surface of the road painted in stripes of yellow line marking paint.

"The road way painting will be undertaken by a professional line marking company and we chose the yellow so the work will be easy to maintain when council takes ownership of the the project.

"Not only is this a service lane it is used buy a lot of pedestrians, and the project will make it so much more enjoyable for pedestrians to be in this space.

"We thought this was the ideal laneway to transform this way because it is one of the least attractive spaces in the Byron CBD.

"The idea is to have a team of creative professionals driven by a desire to activate underutilised urban spaces and transform them into places of wonder and beauty.”

Topics:  andrew dennis byron shire council colleen darosa danny gretscher elysium pacemaking project harley graham harley graham architects kellie o'dempsey max beaur sonia van de haar

