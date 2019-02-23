Menu
Daniel Craig as James Bond in the 24th film, Spectre.
Fans slam new Bond film title

by Staff writers
23rd Feb 2019 4:30 PM

James Bond fans are in uproar over the provisional title for the 25th movie in the series: Shatterhand.

The title was revealed in the industry publication Production Weekly, which also claimed that filming will begin on April 6, ahead of an April 2020 release.

The movie will be Daniel Craig's fifth and final appearance as 007. Recent regulars Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Wishaw (Q) and Ralph Fiennes (M) are also expected to reprise their roles.

Shatterhand would mark the third film in a row in which producers have opted for a grabby one-word title, after 2012's Skyfall and 2015's Spectre.

The 2020 release date will also mark the end of one of the longest running hiatuses between Bond films, beaten only by the six year-wait between 1989's The Living Daylights (Timothy Dalton's last appearance) and 1995's GoldenEye (Pierce Brosnan's first).

Fans steeped in Bond lore were quick to point out that Shatterhand was an alias used by 007's longtime nemesis, Ernst Blofeld, in the novel You Only Live Twice.

But most fans have been quick to slam the new title on social media.

