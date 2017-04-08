Entertainment

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

Alison Paterson
| 8th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Every Voice Matters to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal.
The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Every Voice Matters to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal. Supplied

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A HEARWARMING and powerful video commissioned by the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry received rousing applause when launched at the Lismore Business Flood Forum on Thursday.

The video Every Voice Matters, shows images of Lismore's flood recovery efforts, was created to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal.

LCCI president, Deborah Benhayon said whatever people can afford, every dollar will be deeply appreciated.

Ms Benhayon said the aftermath of the recent floods in the wake of Cyclone Debbie has left many businesses devastated and in critical need of support (and) for many small businesses flood insurance was unaffordable due to high premium costs.

She said this initiative is to assist those in the small business community who have been affected by the flood.

All proceeds received will be directed to further assist the rebuilding of our businesses community and a committee of community leaders and representatives will be established to ensure the distribution process is transparent with clear parameters and guidelines.

The song donated was by Michael Benhayon of GM Records, who wrote the music, performed, produced, mastered and sang on the video which was produced by Clayton Lloyd of Flawless Imaging.

This initiative is proudly supported by: Regional Development Australia Northern Rivers, Lismore City Council, Kevin Hogan MP, Thomas George MP and Southern Cross University and many businesses within the Northern Rivers Region

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  every voice matters lismore chamber of commerce & industry lismore flood appeal lismore flood recovery

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
No green machine to make Lismore clean

No green machine to make Lismore clean

LISMORE won't be inviting the army to help clean up.

Magic Bus will take Byron Shire love to Lismore

The Magic Bus will bring a bit of Byron Shire love to Lismore.

You can volunteer or send food donations.

Xavier Rudd pleads not guilty to alleged daytime assault

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Rudd, 38, was charged by police in November

Get your entry ready for Ocean Shores Art Expo

David Kemp, co-ordinator of the Yallakool Landcare Group, with OSAE president Richard Heazlewood-Ross.

Start painting for the Ocean Shores Art Expo.

Local Partners

No green machine to make Lismore clean

LISMORE won't be inviting the army to help clean up.

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Every Voice Matters to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal.

Song straight to Lismore's hearts

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

EASY GUIDE: How to get your Splendour in the Grass tickets

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you prepared to get your tickets for this year's festival?

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

THE Lismore Flood Appeal video features songs and images of people behind the city's recovery.

Get your entry ready for Ocean Shores Art Expo

David Kemp, co-ordinator of the Yallakool Landcare Group, with OSAE president Richard Heazlewood-Ross.

Start painting for the Ocean Shores Art Expo.

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Large 290m2 Byron Bay Industrial Unit

8/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $768,000 to...

Here is a prime investment opportunity in the popular Arts & Industrial Estate only 3.5kms from Byron Bay's town centre. This property is well suited for the...

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Saturday...

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 6th May...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a SPECTACULAR HILLTOP property on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees - making this something to behold! On a level plateau, at the...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

EDITORIAL: Thanks, that's fine, just leave it there seeing as you don't want it anymore. We'll pick it...

THANKS: Just leave it there seeing as though you don't want it anymore.

Revealing my beach litter dream home.

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!