Every TAFE course in NSW you can do for FREE

From administration to e-marketing and writing, dozens of TAFE courses are now completely free after the government teamed up with TAFE NSW to boost your skills.

The range of short courses can be completed in just days or weeks and can help you upskill in everything from digital literacy, medical knowledge, leadership and business.

There are 21 courses available under the Develop Administration Skills, Enhance Your Digital Impact, Grow Health and Medical Knowledge, Improve Leadership Performance and Practical Business Skills categories.

See the full list of courses on offer below.

To be eligible for a subsidised place you must:

Live or work in NSW

Be an Australian Citizen OR Permanent Resident OR New Zealand Citizen OR Humanitarian visa holder

Be over 17 years (people between 15 and 17 may be eligible and should contact us for more information)

Have left school or are registered for home schooling

Here's the full list of courses:

Develop Administration Skills

Statement of Attainment in Administration Skills for Team Leaders (900-81041V01)

Are you ready to develop your admin skills to the next level? Learn how to digitally design and develop documents and spreadsheets and become the go-to-person in the office for organising workplace meetings, business travel and conference arrangements.

Statement of Attainment in Business Administration Skills (900-81042V01)

Develop some basic skills for a role in business administration. You will learn how to manage staff diaries and appointments, create presentations for the workplace and design and produce digital documents.

Statement of Attainment in Executive Assistant Organisational Skills (900-81409V01)

This course is designed for those who want to finetune their organisational skills for the workplace. You will learn how to organise and run meetings, arrange business travel, plan and manage conferences, design and develop business documents and enhance your customer service skills.'

Statement of Attainment in Introduction to Accounting (900-80300V01)

This short course will provide you with the skills to prepare and process routine financial documents, prepare journal entries, post journal entries to ledgers, prepare banking and reconcile financial receipts, and extract a trial balance and interim reports and to reconcile and monitor subsidiary accounts in financial accounts receivable systems, identify bad and doubtful debts and plan a recovery action, record creditor invoices, and remit payments to sundry creditors.

Enhance Your Digital Impact

Statement of Attainment in Complex Word Processing and Spreadsheets (900-81117V01)

Develop practical skills for the design and development of complex text documents, such as reports and charts, and spreadsheets used in the workplace. This course could give you the skills you need to work in a senior admin role.

Statement of Attainment in Computing Skills (900-81120V01)

This short course delivers training in the use of office applications in word processing and spreadsheet software. You will create a range of workplace documents including letters, reports, flyers, budgets, basic formulas, charts and office templates. This course also develops your knowledge and skills for keeping safe in the workplace.

Statement of Attainment in eMarketing for Small Business (900-80812V01)

Social media has become an essential tool for small business owners to market their products and services. In this short course, you will develop the skills to use social media platforms and build a basic website to help you engage with your customers and promote your business.

Statement of Attainment in Engaging Customers Using Social Media (900-80813V01)

Small business owners use a range of social media platforms to promote their products and services. In this short course, you will develop the skills you need to use social media so that you can interact with your customers and promote your business

Statement of Attainment in Excel Spreadsheets (900-81118V01)

Become an Excel spreadsheet whiz! This short course will help you develop the skills to become proficient in the creation and use of spreadsheet functions, perform calculations and analysis by using formulas, functions, templates and charts.

Statement of Attainment in websites for Small Business (900-80814V01)

A website can be the first point of contact for customers to your business. In this short course, you will develop the skills to build a basic website to engage your customers and promote your business, products and services.

Grow Health and Medical Knowledge

Statement of Attainment in Medical Administration Skills (900-81116V01)

If you are working in medical administration or thinking of making a move into this area, then this is the perfect course for you. You will learn about medical terminology, confidentiality and privacy, and develop your skills to produce digital documents.

Statement of Attainment in S2/S3 Pharmacy Training (900-81364V01)

This course provides the skills and knowledge required to meet the Pharmacy Guild of Australia's Quality Care Pharmacy Program (QCPP) requirements for all staff who directly supply Pharmacy Medicines (S2) or assist the pharmacist with the supply of Pharmacist-Only Medicines (S3). It is designed for those who already work in a pharmacy, as it requires that some tasks be undertaken in the workplace and under the supervision of the pharmacist.

Improve Leadership Performance

Statement of Attainment in Executive Skills (900-81119V01)

Develop the skills to help you take the next step to become a team leader in administration. You will learn how to facilitate meetings in an effective manner and develop computing skills to manage an electronic calendar, enter and confirm appointments, and negotiate meeting arrangements.

Statement of Attainment in Team Leader Skill Set (BSBSS00063R1-V01)

If you aspire to step up to a team leader role, then completing this short course may help you to achieve this goal. This short course is designed to develop your skills as a team leader so that you will communicate effectively, ensure team performance, develop effective relationships in the workplace and implement operational plans.

Practical Business Skills

Statement of Attainment in Computer Applications (900-80675V01)

If you're an experienced ICT user and ready to move to the next level of computer applications, then this short course is for you. You'll learn how to manipulate data and access support resources to solve routine problems. You'll find this course beneficial if you use different software applications in your job to produce a range of documents.

Statement of Attainment in Digital Literacy Skills Set (ICTSS00047R1-V01)

Do you want to improve your digital literacy skills? The Statement of Attainment in Digital Literacy Skill Set will help you meet competency requirements for a broad range of digital literacy skills including the use of basic computing, web searching and basic applications software. You'll learn how to Operate a personal computer, operate word-processing application, operate word-processing applications, communicate and search securely on the internet, operate spreadsheet applications and operate presentation packages.

Statement of Attainment in Introduction to Word Processing and Spreadsheets (900-81122V01)

Take the first step in developing your skills in word processing and spreadsheets for an office environment. You will learn correct keyboarding techniques to create a range of workplace documents and learn how to create, use and present spreadsheet.

Statement of Attainment in Introductory Business Skills (900-81044V01)

This course is ideal if you are thinking about developing your basic business skills to feel more confident about working in an office environment. You will develop your skills and knowledge in customer services, work health and safety (WHS) and word processing.

Statement of Attainment in Writing and Presentation Skills (900-81111V01)

If you feel uncomfortable about delivering presentations and writing documents at work, then this short course is for you. It is designed to develop your confidence and skills in creating and delivering effective presentations and writing complex documents for a business environment.

TAFE Statement in Digital Skills (800-000259)

This course is for anyone who is wanting to develop their digital skills. In this short course, you will learn how to customise your computer, connect physical devices, search the Web, use your computer efficiently, and work safely to protect your computer.

