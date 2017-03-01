News

Every auction tells a story

LAST LOOK: Tracey and Donna Dooley had one last look at the home they grew up in prior to its sale.
EVERY picture tells a story, so they say, but here in Byron Bay every auction sale tells a story.

And sometimes its not just about the money, the sale tells a story about our town.

In this case the house at 65 Shirley Street was built in 1948 for 800 pounds by the Wright Brothers of Byron Bay and sold last month for $1.275 at auction.

Just prior to the sale of the house Tracey and Donna Dooley two of the children who grew in the house were invited for one last look by selling agents Janice and Neil Cameron and of LJ Hooker Byron Bay.

Tracey and Donna and their three brothers lived there with parents Sonny and Carmel Dooley. Sonny worked at the whaling station, in sand mining and at Andersons Meatworks.

"I was amazed at the price, but I was surprised it still had the same layout and some of the old features, even in what used to be my parent's bedroom,” said Tracey.

"It still had the same window I used climb out whenever my sister and I had a fight.

"Donna would always draw a line down the centre of our bedroom with the door on her side, so I had to use the window.”

The large back yard has since been subdivided but Tracey remembers keeping a veritable menagerie of animals including goats, chickens, dogs, cats, a pig and a sheep.

"We sold the house in in 1976 for $16,000 but I still call Byron Bay home,” said Tracey.

byron bay lj hooker real estate market

