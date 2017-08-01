Events that will get people talking at Byron Writers Festival

THE schedule for the Byron Bay Writers Festival is packed with a large array of events across the weekend.
Here is a list of eight topics that will be covered at the festival, to get you started:
1. Inspiring Life Stories: Overcoming Adversity (Friday, 12.30pm)
- Deng Adut, Sudanese child soldier turned lawyer and Australian of the Year
- Cosentino, from bullied child with reading problems to one of the world's most famous magicians
2. Music: Rock'n'Roll Lives (Saturday, 12.30pm)
- Jimmy Barnes & Tex Perkins reveal all, with MC Mandy Nolan.
3. Kids: Kids Big Day Out (Sunday, 9.30am - 2pm)
Let the kids be entertained by Lucas Proudfoot, Isobelle Carmody, Hilary Badger, Peter Helliar, Tristan Bancks and Richard Roxburgh.
4. Fiction: Historical Fiction (Sunday, 1.15pm)
- Hannah Kent, author of the best-selling novel Burial Rites.
- Melissa Ashley, author of the Birdman's Wife, about the life of 19th century bird illustrator Elizabeth Gould.
- Ian Townsend, auhtor of Line of Fire, about an Australian family executed for espionage in World War Two.
5. Lifetsyle: The Synthetic World: What Are We Really Consuming? (Sunday, 12.45pm)
- David Gillespie, author of Sweet Poison books about sugar, and more recently Taming Toxic People.
- Kate Grenville's most recent book, The Case Against Fragrance, is about the synthetic fragrance industry after she started suffering from excruciating headaches.
6. Science And Ideas: Science, Philosophy and Ideas (Saturday, 1.45pm)
- Dava Sobel, author of a book about the hidden history of female astronomers.
- Emrys Westacott, US professor of philosophy whose latest book is The Wisdom of Frugality.
- Robyn Williams, presenter of ABC Radio National's Science Show.
7. Politics & Foreign Affairs: The State Of The World (Friday, 4pm)
- Roger Cohen, award-winning New York Times columnist.
- Mei Fong, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who has spent over a decade reporting on Asia.
- Christina Lamb, UK foreign correspondent, author of Nujeen, about the girl who travelled 4000 miles in a wheelchair to escape war torn Syria.
- Kerry O'Brien, journalist
- Ben Knight, from the front lines of Arab Spring to the circus of American politics, Ben Knight has covered it all.
8. Environment: Stories from Nature's Great Connectors (Sunday, 10.15am)
- Tim Flannery, author of Sunlight and Seaweed - An Argument on How to Feed, Power and Clean Up the World.
- David Haskell, acclaimed US biologist who wrote The Song of Trees and The Forest Unseen.
- Nicolas Rothwell, Australian author with a deep love for the Australian outback.
For details visit the festival's website.
