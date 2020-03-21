Events affected but this team’s still working for the community

The Byron Markets are currently on hold.

SOME operations of the Byron Community Centre have been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

And the centre itself is currently closed to the public, but the people behind it want the public to know they’re still operating and are looking for “innovative ways to serve the community in these trying times”.

“It is our responsibility during these turbulent times to keep our staff, volunteers, clients and local community safe and healthy,” Byron Community Centre general manager Louise O’Connell said.

“At the same time, we want to use this opportunity to look for innovative ways to support our community during this immediate health crisis.”

Community services staff have been looking into options to offer online tutorials for seniors in the community.

This could be a vital way to help them stay connected with their family and friends.

Community projects manager Cherie Bromley said they had to do what they could to protect the community.

“We must take this situation seriously and do our part to keep the community members who are most at risk healthy like our community elders,” Ms Bromley said.

“One way of doing this is by teaching them how to stay in touch with their friends and loved ones online.”

Shower and breakfast services have been changed to adhere to new hygiene and social protocols as recommended by NSW Health.

“We’re using this engagement with the rough sleepers to inform them with the recommendations of the current social protocols in this time of crisis,” Ms Bromley said.

Byron Markets manager Kate Hardman said they made the difficult decision to put the events on hold on Thursday after broad consultations including with the Federal Government, NSW Health and World Health Organisation guidelines.

“It’s a devastating decision to have to make, and we agonised over it for days,” Ms Hardman said.

“We will now be focusing our attention on finding innovative ways to support our stall holder businesses in continuing to trade.

“Our markets community is strong and unified, and we know our greater community will get behind us.”

The markets team will worst be working toward launching an online markets portal.

But the team will need help and resources to make this possible; anyone who can help is urged to email byronmarkets@byroncentre.com.au

Meanwhile, Byron Theatre is on hold.

Manager Tanja Greulich said as a non-profit, they’d been hit hard by the outbreak.

“But we are exploring creative ways of using the theatre so we can still benefit our community and entertain our audience,” she said.

“We will be actively using this time on maintenance, new technical upgrades and finetuning to ensure that the theatre is ready to deliver first-class entertainment once it’s safe to open our doors again.”

For more information visit byroncentre.com.au.