Even the snakes are enjoying our local golf courses

LISMORE WORKERS: On Saturday August 29 at the Lismore Workers Golf Club sponsors and players enjoyed a terrific day out in the 4BBB Stableford Multiplier.

SNAKES are coming out of hibernation as some of the 124 players at Casino Golf Club found out last Saturday.

No-one was bitten and some excellent scores were posted so it seems even a slithery encounter cannot put those keen golfers off their stroke,

Along with the warmer weather, it’s good to keep a lookout where you are walking in case you accidentally disturb any wildlife.

BALLINA VETERANS

On Monday 31st August 2020, 172 Members and Veterans played an 18 Hole Stableford event.

The winner was Stephen Harrison with 46 points.

Second on a countback was Senan Cooney with 43 points from third placed Mark Stenning. Fourth was Ken Jones with 42 points on a countback from David Cox.

Sixth was Peter Kempnich with 41 points on a countback from David Fraser.

There were 34 balls to 36 points on a countback.

The Card Draw winners for $82 each were Peter Lake, Michael Hynes, Lee Soutar and Laurie Rubagotti.

N.B. Four Card Draws are now held in lieu of Pro Pin and Lucky Card Draw

140 Veterans participated in the Veterans 18 Hole event.

Winner was Peter Harden with 50 points winning $40.

Second was David Fraser with 48 points, winning $30, third was David Cox with 44 points on a countback, winning $20.

There were 9 X $10 vouchers down to 40 points on a countback.

Voucher winners were Chris McNall, Trevor Reynolds, James Byrne, Joe Walo, Tom Dawn, Mal Lawn, John Edwards, Peter Evans and Peter Kempnich.

BYRON BAY WOMEN

Ladies Single Stableford August 27, 2020

Rank Name GA Hdcp (Dly )Club Name Round 1 Stableford

1 Ryan, Audrey 35.2 (39) Byron Bay GC 39 (-35)+

2 Ryken, Valerie 28.2 (32) Byron Bay GC3 9 (-35)+

3 Pierce, Margaret 18.6 (21) Byron Bay GC 39 (-35)+

4 Judd, Anne 16.7 (19) Killara GC 38 (-36)+

5 Bell, Maureen 31.6 (36) Byron Bay GC 37 (-37)+

6 Mortimer, Vicki 39.5 (44) Byron Bay GC 37 (-37)+

7 Sealey, Margaret 32.6 (37) Byron Bay GC 36 (-38)+

8 Jones, Angela 29.7 (33) Byron Bay GC 35 (-39)+

9 Warburton, Sue 28.6 (32) Byron Bay GC 35 (-39)+

10 Askew, Marjorie 14.7 (17) Byron Bay GC 35 (-39)+

11 Lollback, Kerry 18.9 (22) Byron Bay GC 35 (-39)+

12 Tibbett, Susan 19.3 (22) Byron Bay GC 34 (-40)+

13 Barnes, Vicki 18.5 (21) Byron Bay GC 33 (-41)+

14 O’Reilly, Donna 18.4 (21) Byron Bay GC 33 (-41)+

15 Sanderson, Kerrie 32.7 (37) Byron Bay GC 33 (-41)+

16 MacMillan, Dawn25.9 (29) Byron Bay GC 33 (-41)+

17 Barber, Lyn 36.2 (41) Byron Bay GC 33 (-41)+

18 Hetherington, Stella 23.2 (26) Byron Bay GC 32 (-42)+

19 Young, Perri 28.7 (32) Byron Bay GC 32 (-42)+

20 Larsson, Sandra 27.8 (31) Byron Bay GC 31 (-43)+

21 Mckay, Heather 36.4 (41) Byron Bay GC 30 (-44)+

22 Stewart, Debbie 27.9 (31) Byron Bay GC 30 (-44)+

23 Main, Beryl 35.7 (40) Byron Bay GC 29 (-45)+

24 Compton, Leanne 39.0 (44) Byron Bay GC 29 (-45)+

25 Wells, Carol 28.6 (32) Byron Bay GC 29 (-45)+

26 Kelly, Marcia 29.3 (33) Byron Bay GC 28 (-46)+

27 Reakes, Estrella 20.6 (23) Byron Bay GC 28 (-46)+

28 Hughes, Pamela 37.0 (41) Byron Bay GC 27 (-47)+

29 Bertoli, Maureen 34.2 (38) Byron Bay GC 26 (-48)+

30 Clarke, Helen 38.5 (43) Byron Bay GC 24 (-50)+

CASINO

Tuesday August 25

There were 46 in the field for the Single Stableford event. Time Meyer (21) finished the winner with 41 points from Ian Cornish (25) have 37, then came a stream of 36’s led by Geoff Pederson (31), Alan Schier (21) and Wayne Ruttley (27) with Noel Kinsley (12) on 35 points. The ball rundown went to 30 on a c/b.

Wednesday August 26

The ladies had 33 players for the Casino Smash Repairs Stableford event. There was a certain amount of chill in the air this day lasting all day, but the scores were not hindered by this cool weather.

Div 1 was won by Carolyn Ross (23) on a c/b from Sue Leeson (15) with 37 points and Anne Mead (21) came in 2nd Runner Up with 33 points.

Div 2 was won by Helen Olive (24) with 39 points from 1st Runner Up Janelle Godfrey (28) with 37 from 2nd Runner Up Loretta Transton (26) with 36.

Div 3 was won by Judith McHugh (33) with a massive 43 points from 1st Runner Up Kay Clapham (33) with 36 and 2nd Runner Up was Neita Johnson (45) with 35 points.

The Ball Rundown went to 31 on a c/b. Thank you to Kristy & Glenn for their generous support of the Ladies Golf.

Thursday August 27

The men had 73 in the field for the Single Stableford event Daniel Kennedy is on fire (16) with 40 points from Barry Estreich (16) on 38.

The Ball Rundown went to 33 on a c/b

Friday August 28

The ladies had 27 in the field for their Single Stableford event making 2 grades. Div 1 was won by Helen Olive (23) with an excellent 40 points now back in Div 1 from Janet Halliday (19) with 38 from Vonnie Micallef (28) with 35.

Div 2 what a competition between all the girls here having 35 points on a c/b was Lorraine Pratt (36) from Betty Quinn (32) from Neita Johnson (45) from Kay Wood (35).

The Ball Rundown went to 31 on a c/b.

Saturday August 29

What a great day for golf with Spring almost here; “Playing with Nature” is certainly on the move with lots of young wildlife happening along with snakes coming out of hibernation. There were 124 to play in the Thomas Noble & Russell Chartered Accountants 2B Aggregate Stableford with a Single Stableford in conjunction and you can’t win both comps.

Daniel Kennedy (16) & Ian Eggleton (13) were the winners in the 2B Aggregate with 75 points from Mark Mason (15) & Mick Montgomery with 74 from next Runner Ups James Dean (26) & Jeremy Schofield (14) with 72 on a c/b from Garry King & Ray Ruttley.

The Ball Rundown in this comp went to a combined score of 65 on a c/b.

The Single Stableford Winner was Greg Northfield (22) with 39 on a c/b from Runner Up Garry King (24) on a c/b from Glenn Keep.

The Ball Rundown in the Single went to 33 on a c/b.

Sunday August 30

The KENO Let’s Play Mixed 2 Person Ambrose was on; a day where one team will get to go to Coffs Harbour and Play in the Regional’s on Sunday 1st November, and of course if any of our Ladies, Mens or Mixed teams win at the Regional’s they go on to play in the State Finals at Bonville over two days from Sunday December 6 through to Wednesday December 9, all expenses paid.

With nine teams in the field it was a Mother and Son duo Tracey and Steve Simpson on a ¼ Handicap of 5.75 finishing with 66.25 nett winning the day by a .5 of a shot from Husband and Wife Malcolm and Helen Olive with a ¼ Handicap of 9.25 having 66.75 Nett.

The rest of the field received a ball credit to their Member Account.

There were 6 of the 9 teams nominate for the Keno Let’s Play; so the winning team will be going to the Regional’s and the Runner Ups will be reserves.

CORAKI VETERANS

Thursday August 27

Today we played the last round of championships for this year.

Winner will be announced next week.

Vets winner T Newton, 2nd R Vass, 3rd B Waterson, free game R Gacioppa, chicken/ball winners T Beemster, G Brown, T Duff, K Lloyd, B Michael, P Muldoon, J Perkins, E Reddell, R Thorne, J Watt, W Wotherspoon, D Vagne, Nearest Pins 3rd/12th G Brown 6th/15th G Tait.

This Thursday the monthly medal for September will be played commencing from 8.15am onwards.

Golfers are reminded that the Vets annual meeting is coming up and members wishing to be elected to the board should nominate this week, the sheet is on the notice board.

As usual, till then, good golfing.

LISMORE WORKERS

Dear All, well the wind gave way to perfect conditions last week and the highlight was Nathan and Harry White defending their foursomes title on Sunday with a great round of 71. Saturday also marked the completion of the B & K Ballustrades / Bolt Barn Shootout with the top 19 now decided. See below for the details.

Next Saturday is the Tommy Sommerville Memorial Ambrose which is always a great day of golf with the field almost full. Be quick to get your name down where there will be some great prizes on offer courtesy of sponsor Ben Bennett Constructions.

Cost for the day is $25 per person which includes a barbecue cooked by Fishing Club. ($5 cash for BBQ please)

Golf results for last week

Thursday August 27, 2020: 2 Person Ambrose;

Winners – Mick Morrissey / Craig Lumley (58.5); R/Up – John Zorzo / Scott McKinnon (59.25); 3rd – Jordon Lampard / Sam Martin (59.75).

Ball run-down: 64 c/b.

NTP: 2nd – Leo Glass; 11th – Chris Barbary; 16th – Michael Brown.

Field size: 132 (superb).

Saturday August 29 2020:

Bolt Barn 4BBB Stableford Multiplier + Single Stableford, Round 20 B & K Balustrades/Bolt Barn Shoot-Out;

Winners – Bruce Nobbs / George Menger (91); R/Up – Damion Knights / Mick Sigle (88); 3rd – Zac Clark / Matt Scurr (83); 4th – Khan Johnson / Jon Voll (80).

A Grade: Winner – Graeme Robertson (41); B Grade: Winner – Trevor Smee (40); C Grade: Winner – Mitchell Holland (39).

Ball run-down: 69 c/b.

NTP: 2nd – Mario Fraccaro; 5th – Wayne Devlin; 8th – Chris Macris; 11th – TBC; 13th – Scott Williams; 16th – Mark Sneesby.

PakVending Chip Shot (6th) – Bob McClelland.

Field size: 203 (awesome).

Sunday August 20 2020: Foursomes Championships;

Gross Winners – Nathan & Harry White (71); R/Up – Chris Waring / Jade Magner (76); 3rd – Khan Johnson / Jon Voll (78); 4th – Bob & Mick McClelland (79).

Net Winners – Dave McClelland / Terry Williams (69.5); R/Up – David Hill / Mark Robinson (70); 3rd – George & Scott Jones (70); 4th – Phil & Tom Molloy (70.5).

Ball Run Down: (73.5).

NTP: 2nd – Ryan Graham; 11th – Harry White.

Field Size: 56 (good).

FoursomesSunday30082020.pdf

Note: All prizes are to be collected from Clubhouse staff.

This week

Thursday – 4-Sep-2020: Single Stableford.

Saturday – 6-Sep-2020: Ben Bennett Constructions Tom Sommerville Memorial Ambrose.

Sunday – 7-Sep-2020: Single Stableford.

Shootout Update

Shootout Qualifying Rounds have now been completed. Congratulations to the successful 19 qualifiers – there were 4 players vying for the 17th, 18th and 19th positions with Tex Harding being the unlucky one to miss out on a countback. There was once again great support for the event, so a big thankyou to all involved, particularly the event sponsors, B & K Balustrades and The Bolt Barn.

Important: The final will be held on Sunday 11 October, please notify Brian Whelan (brianwh42@bigpond.com) ASAP if you are unable to play on that day.

Also shirt sizes needed ASAP – sheet will be on the board by the end of the week.

WOODBURN EVANS HEAD

August 25 Club Comp

Winner J Robinson Jnr., Rundown K Keane, J Robinson Snr., G Ireland, Julie Boyd, T English.

August 26 Ladies Single Stableford

A Division Winner C Youngberry, B Division Winner M Bradley, Rundown J Pethers, S Jacobson, J Hennessy, G Ferrier, NTP Draw A Division C Youngberry, B Division M Bradley

August 27 Veteran’s Vs Par

Winner B Ferrier +3, Rundown T Manwarring, M Fava, S Colless, R Park, C Young, D Perkins, R Ware, NTP’s 2 R Park, 11 J Robinson Jnr., 5 D Pobje, 14 K Keane, 9 T Manwarring,

August 28 12 Hole Bash

Winner T O’Connor, Rundown J Robinson Jnr., J Pethers, T Booth, P O’Connor, R Kinnane, B Ferrier.

August 29 Club 2 Ball Aggr. Stroke

Overall Winners G & K Fletcher 142, Runners Up D Ferrier & P Wall 144, Rundown R Turner & R Williams, M Fava & D Pobje, D Perkins & L Hay, G Irvine & J Mulcahy, J Pethers & I Mackenzie, S Fletcher & G Tickle, B Ferrier & D Cotes, B Jacobson & M Gittoes, T Manwarring & T Hawkins, P O’Connor & S O’Connor, Pros Approach Draw B Turner, Mystery No. Draw J Robinson Jnr. & J Robinson Snr.