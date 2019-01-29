Menu
A popular Evans Head beach has been closed after numerous shark sightings.
'Shiver of sharks' closes North Coast beach

A SHIVER of sharks has closed the main beach at Evans Head this afternoon.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer Garry Meredith said a drone operator closed the beach around 1pm.

"The drone operator saw several sharks but could not identify the species," he said.

"The beach was closed about three-quarters of an hour ago."

Mr Meredith said the beach had been cleared of swimmers and surfers.

"If anyone is ever swimming at a beach and they hear shark siren you are best getting out of the water," he said.

"Even the die-hard board-riders get out."

