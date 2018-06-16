Eurydice’s family breaks silence

Aspiring comedian Eurydice Dixon was murdered and her body found on a soccer field in Melbourne's inner north. Supplied: Facebook

THE family of slain comedian Eurydice Dixon has broken its silence about her tragic death after she was murdered while walking home from a stand-up gig in a Melbourne bar.

Ms Dixon's great uncle, Eric Dixon, told 9 NEWS that she "was blossoming" prior to her death in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"You see these things on TV but all of a sudden it's in your family - the whole stark reality," he said of the 22-year-old.

Ms Dixon was reportedly in high spirits following a successful performance of a new comedy routine at the CBD's Highlander Bar on Tuesday night. She finished the gig with her partner of four months, Tony Magnuson, over a knock off drink before leaving the venue around 10.40pm, grabbing some food at a nearby store, and heading home.

"She was happy and content. She gave me a hug, blew me a kiss and said she was going for a walk," Mr Magnuson told Fairfax Media of his final moments with Ms Dixon before they parted ways at Flinders Street Station.

"She was on top of the world because her gig went so well."

Eurydice Dixon's great uncle Eric Dixon. Picture: 9 News.

Nearing her house in North Carlton, as she walked through a park, Ms Dixon pulled out her phone and messaged Mr Magnuson around midnight.

"I'm almost home safe, HBU [how about you]," she wrote to him on Facebook just after midnight. But Ms Dixon never made it.

A few hours later, at 2.40am on Wednesday, her body was found just 900 metres from her home by a passer-by in Princes Park at North Carlton. She had been raped and murdered.

Jaymes Todd, 19, of Broadmeadows, has been charged with her murder and police believe the two had no previous connection.

Mr Todd will reappear in Melbourne Magistrates' Court in October. His father Jason Todd told said his family was in shock and offered Ms Dixon's family "our deepest condolences".

A woman places flowers at a growing makeshift memorial for Eurydice Dixon at Princes Park. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

FOOTAGE EMERGES OF COMEDIAN'S FINAL GIG

On Thursday, video footage emerged of Ms Dixon performing her final comedy gig at the Highlander Bar just hours before she was killed.

The footage was posted on Twitter by Ms Dixon's friend Paula Ferrari, who recorded the show at the city's Highlander Bar, on June 12.

"Beautiful, clever, funny Eurydice Dixon at her gig at Highlander last Tuesday. RIP," Ms Ferrari posted with the video.

Ms Dixon was a regular act at the venue where she had that night debuted her latest material.

The clip shows the up-and-coming comic on stage performing a set in which she joked about gender equality and feminism. In a place where people had come for good times and laughs, the notion that Ms Dixon's life would come to a horrific end on her way home was unthinkable in that moment.

"I have a bit of a tendency to worry a lot - about things I shouldn't worry about," Ms Dixon said as she opened her routine.

"Sometimes I worry, am I going to wake up in a slave society? You know, just girly things! Just normal s**t, right?"

Eurydice Dixon performed a comedy gig at the Highlander before she was murdered on her way home.

She joked about robots overtaking the world in the future and pointed out that it would at least achieve gender equality.

"I'm trying to be more optimistic, so I'm like: 'A slave society … that means no one has any rights - we'll finally have gender equality'. Equally s**t - still equal," she said, drawing laughs from the audience.

Her final words to the crowd were, "All right that's all I want to try, thanks!" before she walked off stage - completely unaware that within hours she'd never have the chance to perform again.

BACKLASH OF COMEDIAN'S SENSELESS MURDER

The death of Ms Dixon this week sparked a public debate about the safety of women.

Premier Daniel Andrews took to social media on Friday to urge women to not change their behaviours.

"Go about your day exactly as you intend, on your terms, because women don't need to change their behaviour. Men do," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Victoria Police issued a statement to "reassure the community that they can go about their usual business".

"As police, it is our role to provide people with both reassurance but also tips on how we can all stay safe in our community," it read.

But Police Minister Lisa Neville and Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp admit they did not always feel safe themselves.

"I want to be able to be safe in my community, I want to be able to walk through the streets, I want to be safe at home and unfortunately that's not the case," Ms Neville told reporters.

Jaymes Todd, whose face cannot be shown for legal reasons, has been charged with Eurydice Dixon’s murder.

Victoria Police along with counsellors and support people from the Red Cross and Victorian Council of Churches will be present at the park where Ms Dixon's body was discovered from 10am to 2pm on Saturday.

A vigil has also been organised for Monday evening at Princes Park, aimed at reclaiming the public space where Ms Dixon was found.

Meanwhile, Melbourne's comic community has rallied together to pay tribute to Ms Dixon, with comedian Chris Franklin posting on social media that a memorial will be held at the Highlander Bar, where she performed the night she was killed.

More than 1000 people, including a number of comedians, have also raised more than $55,800 in two days on crowd-funding platform GoFundMe for Ms Dixon's family.

Flowers at a growing makeshift memorial for Eurydice Dixon at the Princes Park sporting precinct, Melbourne, Friday, June 15, 2018. Picture: AAP /Julian Smith.

Eurydice Dixon’s body was tragically found on a Carlton North soccer field. Picture: Supplied.

Eurydice Dixon has been remembered as a ‘shy’ but ‘fierce’ up-and-coming comedian. Picture: Supplied

Ms Dixon reportedly drew many laughs on stage during her comedy routine.