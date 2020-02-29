Eureka ready for football season

Arakwal representative Nickolla Clark, Byron mayor Simon Richardson and Ben Franklin MLC. The State Government has announced $25 million in funding for the Byron Shire, as promised by Mr Franklin when he ran for the state seat of Ballina in 2019.

THE new toilets and change rooms at the Eureka Public Recreation Reserve are ready for the 2020 football season which is getting ready to kick off.

The project was made possible with a $75,900 grant from the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund as well as a contribution from the Eureka and Districts Sports Club ($39,800).

Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson joined NSW Parliamentary Secretary for Energy and the Arts, Ben Franklin and president of the Eureka and District Sports Club, Simon Pearce, to declare the amenities block open.

“This is a great example of local people, my community, working with council to find a solution to a problem,” Cr Simon Richardson said.

“The Eureka Recreation Reserve is a highly used and much loved asset serving the rural residents of Federal, Eureka and surrounding districts, bringing adults and children together year after year because it is the only sports ground in the area,” Cr Richardson said.

“It was also the only sports ground in the Far North Coast Zone not to have an amenities block so this grant has been important in a lot of ways.

“He said not only were there new toilets and changes rooms, but it also meant an increase in the numbers of girls, people with disabilities and older people who would play and attend home games.

“I thank Ben Franklin and the NSW Government for their support and I congratulate the Eureka and Districts Sports Club for not only applying for the grant but for organising for $34,300 worth of in-kind labour to build the amenities block as well as throwing in a cash contribution of $5,500,” Cr Richardson said.

Mr Franklin said the new amenities block was a great example of the type of community facilities being delivered by the NSW Government’s $400 million Stronger County Communities Fund

“This project is one of more than 1000 being delivered right across regional NSW, which are making a big difference to everyday life,” Mr Franklin said.

“Having amenities and change room facilities on site will encourage people to be a part of local sport, whether they are having fun on the field or cheering from the sidelines,” he said.

The official opening of the new amenities at Eureka Recreation Reserve will be held on today at 1:00pm.