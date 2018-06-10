First ever Bond girl dies at 90

Eunice Gayson with Sean Connery in Dr No in 1962. Picture: Supplied

THE 'first Bond girl' Eunice Gayson has passed away aged 90, the film franchise's producers have confirmed.

Gayson starred as James Bond's love interest Sylvia Trench alongside Sir Sean Connery in the films Dr No and From Russia With Love.

After her official Twitter profile posted the sad news, movie producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli paid tribute to the actress in a statement.

They said: "We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first 'Bond girl' who played Sylvia Trench in DR. NO and FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE has passed away.

"Our sincere thoughts are with her family."

The Croydon-born actress was part of the scene in 1962's Dr No in which Connery first delivered the spy's famous catchphrase.

In the iconic sequence, Gayson's character Trench meets Bond while playing a game of cards at a casino.

When she suggests she raise the stakes, Bond says: "I admire your courage, Miss, er..?"

"Trench, Sylvia Trench. I admire your luck, Mr..?"

"Bond, James Bond."

The star's official Twitter account posted: "We are very sad to learn that our dear Eunice passed away on June 8th.

"An amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

"She will be very much missed.

Her lines in both Bond movies were rerecorded by voiceover artist Nikki van der Zyl.

Before landing the role of Trench, she appeared in 1958 horror movie The Revenge of Frankenstein.

After From Russia With Love, Gayson appeared in TV shows such as The Saint and The Avengers.

