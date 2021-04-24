Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
EU leaders European Union leaders will hold a face-to-face summit to discuss various issues after complaints that videoconferences were slow and inefficient
EU leaders European Union leaders will hold a face-to-face summit to discuss various issues after complaints that videoconferences were slow and inefficient
Politics

EU calls May 25 summit on virus, climate and Russia

24th Apr 2021 7:35 AM

European Union leaders will hold a face-to-face summit in Brussels on May 25 to discuss the coronavirus crisis, the battle against climate change and tensions with Russia, a spokesman said.

Several recent EU gatherings have been held by videoconference as a Covid-19 safety measure, but a spokesman for European Council president Charles Michel said next month's summit would be in person.

Next month's summit was called just as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced that, after a slow start, the bloc's coronavirus vaccine programme is getting up to speed.

The leaders will also address climate change after agreement between the Commission, MEPs and national leaders on binding legislation or emissions cutting targets.

The Czech Republic has expelled several Russian diplomats in response and some fellow EU members have followed suit in solidarity -- but the response has not been coordinated across the bloc.    

dc/del/pvh

...

Originally published as EU calls May 25 summit on virus, climate and Russia

coronavirus european union russia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Air Force will be seen over our skies this Anzac Day

        Premium Content Air Force will be seen over our skies this Anzac Day

        News Full list of places and times so you can see the F/A-18F Super Hornet in our skies.

        ‘Inventive and versatile’ performers needed

        Premium Content ‘Inventive and versatile’ performers needed

        News Individual auditions will be held in May and they must be booked online.

        Byron’s billion-dollar brand is on the line, says mayor

        Premium Content Byron’s billion-dollar brand is on the line, says mayor

        News Mayor concerned community’s identity could be “tarnished, destroyed”

        Your news app experience about to get better

        Your news app experience about to get better

        News This is moving to a new home for a better digital experience