Essence of a gin winner

SLOE and steady have won the race for Cape Byron Distillery producers of Brookie's Byron Gin who have have received the prestigious Gold medal for both of their gins- Brookie's Byron Dry Gin and Brookie's Byron Slow Gin at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirit Competition.

The competition is renowned in the industry for its integrity and impartiality, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) has become one of the most respected and influential spirits competitions in the world.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the news, to be recognised as one of the best gins amongst a sea of competitors is amazing and this is the first competition we have entered our Slow Gin and blown away at the positive results for our latest product from Cape Byron Distillery,” Co-founder and distiller Eddie Brook said.

More than 2,200 spirits were judged this year, the largest number of entries in the competition's 18-year history.

Brookie's Byron Dry Gin was launched in December 2016 and is the coming together of master distiller, Jim McEwan, and the Brook Family. Co-created by Eddie Brook and Jim McEwan, Brookie's Byron Dry gin is made on the Brook family's farm in the hinterland of Byron Bay and showcases native Australian ingredients, many of which sourced from the heart of the regenerated rainforest on the farm.

Brookie's Byron Slow Gin was released in the market mid 2017, is the first of its kind using the Davidson Plum, a unique fruit indigenous to the subtropical rainforest of northern NSW and south east Queensland. Made in the style of the traditional English 'sloe' gin, the Davidson Plums are steeped in Brookie's Byron Dry Gin for several months, allowing time to weave its magic.