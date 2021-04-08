Menu
Aussie television presenter Erin Molan has shared an emotional post about her dad’s shock medical condition.
Celebrity

Erin Molan speaks after her dad’s cancer diagnosis

by Jade Gailberger
8th Apr 2021 1:58 PM

Aussie media personality Erin Molan has shared an emotional message with fans following her father's shock medical diagnosis.

Liberal senator Jim Molan on Monday announced he would take leave after an "aggressive" form of cancer was detected.

"I will be taking leave from the Senate for further testing to confirm the prognosis and to commence treatment," he said in a statement.

Senator Molan, the father of the TV and radio presenter, said the news came as a shock, but he had "many reasons to be positive".

It prompted an outpouring of well wishes for the family, including "thousands of messages" over the past few days.

Senator Jim Molan with daughter, Erin at Parliament House in Canberra.
Molan took to Instagram on Thursday to share a heartfelt message on behalf of her family - mother Anne, sisters Sarah and Felicity and brother Mick.

"We wish to express heartfelt thanks for the thousands of messages conveying good wishes, thoughts and prayers we have received in the past few days," the post stated.

"Along with Jim, we have been particularly heartened and inspired by those who have shared their own person cancer experiences with us.

"We thank every single person who has reach out. We are overwhelmingly grateful for your kindness."

The statement on behalf of the Molan family.
The message was also posted on Senator Molan's Instagram account.

Molan is a sports presenter with the Nine Network and co-host of the 2Day FM breakfast show.

Erin Molan is a presenter with Dave Hughes on the 2Day FM breakfast radio show. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper
Originally published as Erin breaks silence after dad's diagnosis

