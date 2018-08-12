Menu
Login
Erika Christensen has given birth to her second daughter.
Erika Christensen has given birth to her second daughter.
Parenting

Parenthood star’s shock home birth

by Staff Writer
12th Aug 2018 10:03 AM

PARENTHOOD star Erika Christensen has given birth to her second child in a surprise home birth.

The 35-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that her husband Cole Maness was forced to deliver their newborn daughter after the star left it too long to call the doctor.

Christensen posted an intimate photo on Instagram taken just after the delivery of her newborn, who the couple have named Polly.

The shot was taken by Christensen's mother, who arrived with the doctor minutes after the baby was born.

The actress said the surprise delivery was "my fault entirely as I didn't know she would come so quickly and didn't call the doc until far too late."

This looks like a Dali painting, where I’m melting. My belly is melting off my body. Right? Hahaha. Perhaps both the most intimate and yet the most foreign thing to occur to my body. So, I’m due THURSDAY. Still hoping for sooner, not because I’m over being pregnant but because, knowing what I’m getting into this time, I’d like to get on with it! Days spent pre-cooking meals and refamiliarizing myself with nursing accouterments and planning for this laying-in phase make me want to start! Meanwhile, the problem with finding a new show to binge is that I care more about Bosch’s cases than I do about my own life. I’m only watching at a reasonable pace to save some for recovering from delivery! #bingelife @boschamazon

A post shared by Erika Christensen (@erikachristensen) on

Christensen, who is also mum to two-year-old daughter Shane, has been documenting the last few months of her pregnancy on Instagram.

She posted a picture just a few days before Polly's birth of herself lying on the couch, writing that she was ready for the child's arrival.

birth editors picks erika christensen home birth parenthood

Top Stories

    Byron Shire builders win big

    Byron Shire builders win big

    News BYRON projects figured large in the recent Master Builders Association building awards.

    Going above and beyond for Vets Without Borders

    Going above and beyond for Vets Without Borders

    News Local vet volunteers in India

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    News Thank the Westpac Rescue helicopter

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    News SEA Shepard's Steve Irwin calls in.

    Local Partners