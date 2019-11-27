Epstein pictured inside ‘Paedo Island’ lair

Here is the first look at the monster in his lair.

Newly surfaced photos obtained by The New York Post reveal for the first time how Jeffrey Epstein - and a horde of girls - spent time at his now-notorious Caribbean hideaway, nicknamed "Paedophile Island'' by locals.

The multi-millionaire convicted paedophile is dressed casually in the creepy snapshots, including one in which he chats on the phone - while getting a massage from a grinning young blonde who appears to be his assistant, Sarah Kellen.

Some of the snaps feature intimate glimpses into the late fiend's luxurious digs, including a white-drenched bedroom with a full and twin bed.

Other photos provide breathtaking views of the palm tree-laden private island, Little St. James - while featuring beautiful young women posing for the camera.

The spot, Epstein's main residence, also was called "Orgy Island" by locals hired by him to run it - although the financier liked to refer to it as "Little St. Jeff's."

Before his death behind bars in August, Epstein was accused of forcing young women, including some who were underage, into participating in sex orgies at the US Virgin Islands property. He would allegedly host a slew of powerful men, including Prince Andrew, there. The royal has denied the claim.

Epstein died behind bars in August. Picture: Marco Bello/Bloomberg via Getty Images

His death has sparked conspiracy theories. Picture: Marco Bello/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Many don’t believe he killed himself. Picture: Marco Bello/Bloomberg via Getty Images

But Epstein's former personal masseuse, Chauntae Davies, who provided the photos, told The Sun that it is unbelievable that Andrew claims he had no idea what was going on with his sicko pal.

She said Epstein would brag about his ties to the royal to reel in new victims.

"There is no way you could have been a friend of Jeffrey's and not know what was going on,'' Ms Davies said.

"I don't see how you could see somebody with another young girl all the time and there never being a conversation about it. It doesn't add up."

She said she was recruited to work for Epstein by his socialite buddy, Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been accused of procuring girls for him. Ms Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing.

One of Ms Davies' photos shows Ms Maxwell grinning at a massive white marble table at the private island estate.

Ms Davies said she was flown around the world to cater to Epstein's whims on his private jet, which has been called the "Lolita Express.'' He raped her over several years before she escaped in 2005, she said.

She described him as "charming'' while in public - but "behind closed doors, a monster came out."

This article originally appeared on NY Post and was reproduced with permission