Tank salute fail
News

Epic fail as army tank almost takes out major general

by MICHAEL WRAY
25th Nov 2020 1:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A video of an army tank nearly taking out a major general at a military parade in Townsville has gone viral on a veteran's social media site.

Dubbed the "tank crew's saluting FAIL", the video has been viewed more than 217,000 times in less than a week.

Posted on the social media page of the Pineapple Express, a Veteran's support group, the video shows a recent parade celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 2nd Cavalry regiment, which is based at the Lavarack Barracks in Townsville

The moment an army tank almost takes out a major general at a military parade in Townsville. Picture: Supplied
But the event gets off to a bad start when what appears to be the lead tank in the parade misjudges its line and ploughs into the review podium where two senior soldiers are preparing to take the salute.

The Pineapple Express says one of the soldiers on the stand was a major general.

Soldiers in armoured vehicles on parade perform a salute by rotating and lowering the gun turret.

In the video the tank performs the salute manoeuvre as it approaches the podium.

But as it moves to within metres of the stage the major general realises the turret is destined to smash into podium and begins to take evasive action, stepping backward while attempting to maintain his salute.

The turret slams into the podium and begins rotating it, forcing the major general to give up his salute and reach out and grab some railings to regain his balance.

A second soldier on the stage remains virtually unmoved throughout the slow-motion fail before the tank comes to an abrupt halt.

It was not known how much, if any, retraining the soldiers in command of the tank have undertaken since the event earlier this month.

