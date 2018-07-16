Menu
ART EXPO READY: Juan Carlos Comacho
News

Entries close soon for art expo

16th Jul 2018 5:04 PM

WITH artist registrations for the Ocean Shores Art Expo closing on July 24, Juan Carlos Camacho (pictured above) is encouraging all those intending to enter to register soon for this year's Expo, which awards more than $5,000 in prize money in six art categories, including the $1,000 Vale Award.

Carlos is a new member of the OSAE Committee and has created two projects for this year's 15th anniversary celebrations- the Expo's ﬁrst ever Youth Street Art Project plus a surprise projection installation.

The Youth Project will give teenagers an opportunity to be involved in creating an outdoor canvas mural as an entrance feature to this year's expo, while Alex Moss will be designing the interactive sound and visual installation to the exterior of the expo building for the awards night extravaganza.

The Expo runs from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 August, with the Awards Night from 7pm Friday 24 August at Ocean Shores Public School. If you are 14-17 years of age and would like to be part of the Youth Street Art Project email Carlos juancarloscreative@ gmail.com The free workshops will run over three Saturdays (21 July / 28 July / 4 August).

For information go to: osartexpo.com

art prizes byron shire ocean shores art expo
Byron Shire News

