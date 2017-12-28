Our Entertainer of the Year 2017: Brian Pamphilon

ON STAGE: Brian Pamphilon as Bert in Ballina Players' 2017 production of Mary Poppins The Musical.

BRIAN Pamphilon's career on and off stage as an artist has made him into one of the busiest artists in 2017, on stages across the area.

The Byron Bay resident was nominated to two Palmies, the Gold Coast Theatre Awards this year: Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Community Theatre Play for his portrayal of Seymour Krelborn in Little Shop of Horrors (by Bangalow Theatre Company), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Community Theatre Musical for his role as Mary Sunshine in Chicago (by Bangalow Theatre Company).

The singer and actor was born near Mildura in Victoria and moved to the Northern Rivers in 2001.

Besides being a well known name among music theatre aficionados in the area, he is also a music teacher at Xavier catholic College.

"After I graduated from Melbourne Uni with a a drama and music teaching degree, I worked professionally for cruse ships and resorts all around the world, Europe and America, from 1987 to 2001," he said.

Pamphilon the turned into a professional photographer, but remains a part time performer, with regular shows at Ballina RSL's Piano Lounge among other paid gigs.

But it is his work as a leading man in community theatre musical productions that has turned him into a well-known artists on the Northern Rivers.

This year alone, Pamphilon was cast in four music theatre productions: Little Shop of Horrors and Chicago by Bangalow Theatre Company, plus Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Mary Poppins by Ballina Players.

Pamphilon said he is ready for some interesting challenges on stage in 2018.

"I'm really interested in straight plays, and Ballina Player is doing A Few Good Men in April and I find that really interesting and very enticing acting-wise, because it's not a comedy and it's not a musical, so I am trying to decided if I will audition," he said.

"Next year I'd like to do more paid work as a musician, teacher or photographer, but Ballina Players has announced a production of The Boy From Oz and they will need someone who can sing, dance, act and play piano, and the Peter Allen story will be massive, and it sounds like a dream role.

"I must say that although community theatre is unpaid work, I've had a lot of paid spin-off work a a result of it, as in teaching and photographic work.

"I should put something on my website about being able to photograph and sing at people's weddings!

"People recognise me and remember my name when I'm out shopping, and it's cool when that happens."