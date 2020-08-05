Menu
Dozens killed as deadly blast rocks Beirut

by Andrew Backhouse
5th Aug 2020 6:02 AM | Updated: 6:51 AM

 

A massive mushroom cloud explosion has rocked Lebanon's capital city Beirut.

At least 50 people have been killed by the blast and thousands were injured.

The blast tore down buildings, ripped balconies from apartments and sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky.

Shocked Beirut City Governor Marwan Aboud said his city was in the midst of a "national disaster akin to Hiroshima'' and the number of fatalities was expected to skyrocket.

Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the explosion.

"All the buildings around here have collapsed. I'm walking through glass and debris everywhere, in the dark," one witness told AFP.

It is not yet clear what caused the explosion, but videos show smoke rising from a fire before the blast. There were also reports of a second explosion.

Health Minister Hamad Hassan said the blasts had killed at least 50 people and left 2500 injured by the blast on Tuesday, according to "preliminary estimates".

 

The number is likely to rise due to the number of seriously injured people, he said, with medical workers among the dead.

"It is a disaster in every sense of the word," he said in an interview with several television channels while visiting a hospital.

Many hospitals in the Beirut are now overwhelmed, a BBC reporter at one of them said patients were being treated in the hallways and there were blood stains on the walls.

Two hospitals have been evacuated because of the severe damage - one of which is a hospital that was treating coronavirus patients - and many in the city have been experiencing power outages.

The loud blast in Beirut's port area was felt across large parts of the city and some districts lost electricity.

Preliminary reports by local Lebanese media said the blast may have been the result of an incident at Beirut's port.

"Buildings are shaking," tweeted one resident, while another wrote, "an enormous, deafening explosion just engulfed Beirut. Heard it from miles away".

Online footage from a Lebanese newspaper office showed blown out windows, scattered furniture and demolished interior panelling.

The blast comes at a difficult period for Lebanon, which was already suffering under a number of major crises.

Residents were suffering under massive inflation and struggled to buy basic goods in some areas - and that was before the pandemic hit.

Tensions are also high ahead of Friday's verdict in a trial over the killing of ex-Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in 2005.

