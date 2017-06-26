News

Enjoying hemp nutrition

Kate O'Neill | 26th Jun 2017 3:43 PM
HEALTHY HEMP: Bubaloo Fahy at the Hemp Foods Australia stall at Mullumbimby Farmers' Market.
HEALTHY HEMP: Bubaloo Fahy at the Hemp Foods Australia stall at Mullumbimby Farmers' Market. Kate O'Neill

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE recent decision to legalise hemp as a food in Australia was the news Paul Benhaim had waited 17 years for.

Well known for kicking off the UK hemp food industry when he created the first ever hemp seed snack bar, Paul moved to Australia in 1999 and started Bangalow-based Hemp Foods Australia

Up until last month's decision, however, he could only sell his products in Australia for skin care purposes, and with a 'not for human consumption' label attached.

Now, with the door open for Aussies to legally enjoy the nutritional benefits of hemp seeds - widely regarded as one of the healthiest seeds in the world - Paul is keen to start sharing more ides and recipes on how to incorporate them into your diet.

Hemp seeds come from a type of cannabis plant that is extremely low in THC (the psychoactive component in marijuana). They don't get you high but they are packed with the beneficial fatty acids, Omega 3 and 6. They are also an easy-to-digest complete protein and are a source of vitamins and minerals.

At the Hemp Foods Australia stall at the Mullumbimby Farmers' Market, there are four main hemp food products - hemp seeds, hemp protein powder, hemp oil and hemp flour.

Unlike many so-called 'superfoods', hemp seeds taste good, with a creamy, nutty flavour, and because they are a gluten-free, raw, organic, vegan product, they have a lot of versatility.

The seeds themselves can be sprinkled on virtually anything for a nutrient boost - salad, cereal, smoothies, casseroles, avocado on toast, and can also be made into a creamy hemp 'milk' by blending with water.

The protein powder can be used in a similar way: "A lot of people think the protein powder is just for smoothies, but it can also go into things like sauces. Mix one tablespoon into your savoury sauce and you'll get a different texture and some added flavour and nutrition,” Paul said.

Hemp oil, often used topically for skin conditions, can be drizzled on salads and soups, while hemp flour, which is high in soluble and insoluble fibre and good for digestion, can be added to foods like bread (substitute about 20% hemp flour).

Find Hemp Foods Australia at the Mullumbimby Farmers' Market every Friday.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  bangalow hemp foods mullumbimby farmers market

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
CHARGED: Teen to face court over Alstonville car crash

CHARGED: Teen to face court over Alstonville car crash

TEEN to face court after crashing car with four passengers on board.

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Great Whites spotted and tagged at four North Coast beaches

Generic photo.

IT'S BEEN a busy weekend for shark activity off the NSW Coast this weekend.

'Poke' the latest food trend to hit the Northern Rivers

Finn Poke restaurant opened in Byron bay last week.

IT’S pronounced ‘poh-kee’ not ‘poke’ and promises to be “next iconic cuisine” to...

Local Partners

'We'll hunt down Tweed bikie brawl thugs'

A VIOLENT bikie brawl outside a Tweed Heads restaurant shattered Origin celebrations as families witnessed a turf war between rival gangs.

Byron Council reject rail corridor bypass option due to cost

The route of Byron Bay's new CBD bypass.

Byron Shire Council sticks with Butler Street for the Bypass

Horrorshow ready to eat cake in Byron Bay

VISITING: Horrorshow is an Australian hip hop duo from Sydney formed by Adit and Solo.

Hip hop duo will play their latest music in Byron Bay this weekend

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

SCHAPELLE Corby’s boyfriend Ben Panangian has spoken of his loneliness for the first time since his lover of 11 years was deported from Bali.

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

Transformers movie bombs to horror opening week

Optimus Prime in a scene from, "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Transformers 5 had the worst opening in the franchise’s history

The first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is here

Rebel Wilson in a scene from Pitch Perfect 3.

WHERE are the Bellas now?

How 9/11 helped make Waleed Aly a household name

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

“It feels like there was a script written for me,” he said.

Pixar weighs in on viral Toy Story theory

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

DID Andy’s dad tragically die just before the story took place?

VIRAL VIDEO: Campaign to bring beloved nanny to Maryborough

** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, OCT. 16 **FILE**This promotional photo provided by Disney Home Entertainment shows actors Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins and Dick Van Dyke as Bert in a scene from the 40th anniversary edition of the Disney DVD. P. L. Travers, author of the "Mary Poppins" books, approved of Andrews as Poppins but considered Van Dyke "all wrong" and objected to mixing animated characters with live actors. (AP Photo/Disney Home Entertainment)

Can we get Dame Julie Andrews to come to our festival?

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Fantastic Forest Glades

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! ***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON*** "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Sold

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Rare Development Opportunity - This Property Will Be Sold

12 Julian Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 Contact Agent

Providing uninterrupted views over Wategos Beach and Julian Rocks, this property provides a golden opportunity for the astute investor or home owner wishing to...

Fantastic Value In Sought After Byron Hills!

2/7-9 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $660,000 to...

This low maintenance property is in a small complex of just 6 townhouses in sought after Byron Hills and represents excellent buying for a first home, family home...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 By Negotiation

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Industrial Unit In Prime Location

7/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $449,000 to...

Excellent investment opportunity in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate! This back-corner warehouse is ideally positioned in a modern, well maintained complex...

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!