Enjoy a party in the park

PLENTY OF FUN: Polly and her pooch Ginger from 2016's Federal Park Party dog show. Veda Dante

THE hills will be alive with the sound of howling on Saturday as the 17th annual Federal Park Party hosts its biannual Dog Show.

The Federal Park Party will take place this Saturday, October 20 from 12pm, with entertainment right through the afternoon and evening until 10pm.

Entrants are encouraged to parade their costumed canines to vie for a number of awards including the highly esteemed 'Best in Show'.

Competitors need to be microchipped and on a lead, and registered by 3.30pm for a 4pm start.

Entry is $2 per dog.

A highlight on the hinterland calendar, this year's Federal Park Party features performances from the Romaniacs, Jesse Morris Band, Chad Wilkins, DJ's Scotty Brimstone and Pob, as well as some of the region's own homegrown performers.

Residents from surrounding villages such as Goonengerry, Rosebank and Eureka contribute to the festive atmosphere by lining Federal Park with some of the region's finest food, artisan, craft and second-hand stalls.

There will be plenty of entertainment for all ages throughout the day, including a busking competition, jumping castle and silent disco.

Registration for the busking competition starts at midday.

DJ Pob will be providing entertainment after the sun has set, with the event finishing at 10pm.