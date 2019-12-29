England stars caught in heated on-field row

Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes were involved in a heated on-field row during the first Test against South Africa. ​

England made a fighting start to a daunting task against South Africa in the first Test despite an on-field blow up between two of its biggest stars.

The tourists reached 1/121 at the close of day three needing 255 more runs to complete a comeback win.

There were earlier outward signs of frustration in the England camp when vice-captain Ben Stokes and veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad exchanged words in what appeared to be a heated disagreement in a team huddle after a South African wicket fell.

"Well that doesn't look like a very friendly conversation does it?" Michael Holding said in commentary.

"I'm not sure what started it, but hopefully it will end soon."

"England's hot in the weather and not feeling well. I'm pleased that a few words were exchanged to be honest," former England captain Nasser Hussain added.

"(They've) Got a problem with each other, Broad has said something in the huddle that Stokes is not amused with and England's vice-captain picks him up on it. I don't mind that at all."

Stokes walked away from the huddle but the two later made up with a fist pump.

South Africa is still the favourite after setting England 376 to win but not as overwhelmingly so when England's second innings started just before tea at SuperSport Park.

Rory Burns led England's valiant resistance with 77 not out at the close. Joe Denly was 10 not out with Dom Sibley the only casualty so far, caught and bowled for 29 by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

England needs the third-highest fourth-innings score ever made in South Africa to win the series opener. It would be the highest winning chase ever in South Africa after the other two innings were made in draws.