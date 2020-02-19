Engagement ring found among ash of burned family home

YOUNG AND IN LOVE: Jazmin Bailey and Jackson Gray lost their first home together on Saturday.

YOUNG AND IN LOVE: Jazmin Bailey and Jackson Gray lost their first home together on Saturday.

IT was a dream come true for Jazmin Bailey and Jackson Gray when they first made the move from Warwick to the sleepy Central Queensland town of Boulia.

It was the first space of their own, their first taste of freedom, and their first home as parents to four-month-old Mason.

But that was all ripped away after fire tore through the humble house, leaving the young family with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

"We're still reeling," Mr Gray said.

"It's such a shock when one minute everything's all good and the next you've got nothing."

The couple returned from the shops this weekend to a fiery inferno engulfing their home.

The couple rushed into action but the house was completely lost within minutes after an airconditioning unit overheated.

"We lost all of it, we were renting and weren't insured as we're only twenty and didn't really think about it," Mr Gray said.

"It was our first home, now it's all gone."

Guitars, birth certificates and Christmas presents were completely destroyed, devastating the young couple.

The most shattering loss, however, was Jazmin's engagement ring.

"Jazmin was devastated because she'd taken her ring off and we thought it was lost," Mr Gray said.

"But after the fireys were out we managed to find it under a pile of ash.

"It was good to take away at least something of sentimental value from the damage"

The couple met two years ago while working on a cattle station in Capricornia and got engaged at none other than the Warwick Rodeo two Octobers ago.

A year later, they had Mason.

Jackson Gray and son Mason who was born in October.

"It was nothing romantic, was really a spur of the moment thing but I guess when you know, you know," Mr Gray said.

The couple were hoping to wed in Boulia but have been left with no choice but to relocate back to Warwick to live with Jazmin's mother.

"It has been a whirlwind but the people around us have been so supportive and I guess all we can try to do now is find work," he said.

The couple were extremely humbled after Jazmin's older sister Tegan began a Gofundme page to help with costs.

"We had no idea, she didn't tell us and it was a surprise."

The page has already raised hundreds of dollars and people in the communities of Boulia and Warwick have reached out with places to stay, nappies and clothes.

"But we have the important things and so much support, so hopefully we can get back on our feet."

To donate go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ak4ep-help-this-young-family-get-back-on-their-feet.