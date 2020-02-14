End of an era for historic pub accommodation

It’s a popular live music destination, but has also been known for its accommodation.

THE owners of the historic Hotel Brunswick have confirmed the popular pub is bringing an end to the accommodation side of the business.

The historic hotel has housed visitors to Brunswick Heads for many year.

In a statement, the hotel’s management confirmed the change.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the end of an era of the Hotel Brunswick’s heritage-listed Accommodation,” they said.

“Due to the updated NSW fire safety requirements, and the impossible and untenable task of retro-fitting sprinklers throughout the entire building to enable the Accommodation to continue, we have no option other than to proceed with its closure.

“Thank you to the many happy guests who enjoyed the authentic ambience of this beautiful old Hotel, returning year after year, over the past 80 years.

“We are grateful for your loyal patronage.”