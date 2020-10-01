Em’s emotional plea on The Project

After hearing the devastating news about Chrissy Teigen’s miscarriage, Em Rusciano thanks the model for being open and honest.

After hearing the devastating news about Chrissy Teigen's miscarriage, Em Rusciano thanks the model for being open and honest.

Chrissy Teigen let her fans in on a very emotional and private moment in her life on Thursday, after suffering a miscarriage.

It's something that happens to one in four pregnancies, and is often something the heartbroken women are left to go through alone.

Em Rusciano tearfully applauds Chrissy Teigen's candour while suffering a miscarriage

The Project panellist and comedian Em Rusciano made a special thanks to Teigen during the show on Thursday night, after suffering her own miscarriage in May 2017.

Getting emotional, she explained how it's not talked about enough.

"You find out about it when talking to girlfriends, and they say 'I've had one too'. Not at the time, when they need the most support and love," she explained.

"You go through so many things, and you blame yourself. It's a strange grief. It's a different kind of grief, and I've never experienced anything like it."

The comedian got emotional talking about her own miscarriage

Rusciano had nothing but respect and gratitude for Teigen for being so candid about her experience, hoping it will encourage other women going through the same thing to speak up.

Teigen shared her sad news on Twitter, saying she and husband John Legend had lost their son, who they had named Jack, halfway through her third pregnancy.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," the mum-of-two wrote to her fans.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It wasn't enough."

Chrissy suffered a miscarriage halfway through her pregnancy

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

She continued: "To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

The couple has named their unborn son Jack

Earlier this week, the star posted a series of worrying updates about her high-risk pregnancy revealing she was hospitalised for bleeding "constantly".

The mother-of-two was on strict bed rest orders after revealing she had a "weak" placenta.

"I was always, always bleeding. The blood has been going on for a little less than a month. More than a period, definitely not spotting," Teigen told her 31 million Instagram followers from a hospital bed.

"Every time I'd go to the bathroom, it would be blood. Even just laying there, it would be blood. Today the big difference was it was like if you'd turn a faucet on to low and leave it," she said.

At the time, little could be done other than wait and hope for the best.

The star thanked everyone for their love and support during this hard time.

As for Rusciano, she shared her news three years ago with a similar, open and honest note.

"About 10 weeks ago I got the most wondrous surprise. I found out I was pregnant. I was going to announce it this Monday as we'd hit 13 weeks, but instead I will be at home in the most exquisite pain I can possibly fathom. Yesterday I found out that my little boy, was lost to me.

"We named him Ray, it was Scotty's suggestion.

"To the Mothers who have gone through this kind of loss and found a way out of it, I'm in awe of you, I need to know how you got through it because I need to see some light under the door soon.

"To our little Ray, you were already so loved by your Mum and Dad and your big sisters. Such an unexpected and welcome surprise for us, I wish we had more time with you, I truly do."

