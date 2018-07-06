Menu
Login
Police are seeking public assistance.
Police are seeking public assistance. Trevor Veale
Crime

Employee threatened with meat cleaver

6th Jul 2018 7:30 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance following an armed robbery on the Coffs Coast yesterday.

Around 4.40pm, a man armed with a meat cleaver, entered a store in Park Avenue and threatened an employee before allegedly stealing case and fleeing on foot.

No one was injured and officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

Police want to speak with a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

He has been described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, aged in his late 20s, 178cm tall, and of a medium build.

The man was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper.

Anyone witnesses are urged to come forward.

If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page crimestoppers.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Get on board for the $4000 Heli Drop

    Get on board for the $4000 Heli Drop

    News HELI-DROP is a fund raiser for Westpac Helicopter Service and the local community with Rotary helping support the Bravehearts program in our local schools.

    WAVE RAVE: Town and Country era ends

    WAVE RAVE: Town and Country era ends

    News T&C Surfboards finishes up.

    NAIDOC celebration

    NAIDOC celebration

    News NNAIDOC Week celebrations in Byron Bay

    Multiple graffiti attacks around town

    Multiple graffiti attacks around town

    Crime Time and money wasted on cleaning up

    Local Partners