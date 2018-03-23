Emotional Zuck’s dire warning

AN emotional Mark Zuckerberg warned he is "sure someone's trying" to meddle in the midterm elections using Facebook.

The beleaguered social network boss admitted his fears after confessing the company had "made mistakes" and was doubling the number of people working on security and content review.

"I'm sure that there's v2, version two, of whatever the Russian effort was in 2016, I'm sure they're working on that," he said in an interview with CNN. "And there are going to be some new tactics that we need to make sure that we observe and get in front of."

He said executives "have some sense of the different things" they needed to deal with and were "building technology" to stamp out propaganda and cyber-attacks.

"Now the reality is, with a community of two billion people, I can't promise that we're going to find everything," he said. "But what I can commit to is that we're going to make it as hard as possible for these adversaries to do that and I think that we're going to do a much better job."

It comes after the Facebook boss finally broke his silence over the Cambridge Analytica data breach scandal following days of silence, in a statement critics said "rings hollow".

There was no apology, no mention of answering the calls to front regulators and no mention of democracy. He wrote of "what happened" instead of "what we did," leaving Facebook one step removed from responsibility.

He used the CNN interview to make a more explicit apology, telling presenter Laurie Segall: "This was a major breach of trust, and I'm really sorry that this happened.

"We have a basic responsibility to protect peoples' data."

He said he was "happy to" testify before Congress "if it's the right thing to do".

The immensely successful Facebook founder added that if anyone had told him when he founded the state-up in 2004 that he'd one day be battling state actors: "I wouldn't have really believed that that would be something I'd have to work on 14 years later."

Mr Zuckerberg earlier admitted there had been a breach of trust between Facebook "and the people who share data with us" and said the social media giant was working to ensure this didn't happen again.

"We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you," he posted.

"I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again. The good news is that the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago. But we also made mistakes, there's more to do, and we need to step up and do it."

Mr Zuckerberg is now pledging to further restrict developers' access to user data, including automatically removing access for any app the user hasn't opened in at least three months. Facebook will also investigate all apps with access to large amounts of user data.

"It's hard to know what we'll find, but we are going to review thousands of apps," he told CNN. "This is going to be an intensive process."

Facebook head of news product Alex Hardiman said earlier this month that "we've got our work cut out for us" in trying to stem viral misinformation, but "we're making good progress."

Cambridge Analytica, which worked on Donald Trump's election campaign, came under fire this week over allegations that it tapped the Facebook profiles of millions of users without their permission.

As revealed by The Guardian and The New York Times, the data may have been used to influence the outcome of the United States election in 2016.

The firm, which is owned by hedge fund billionaire and Trump supporter Robert Mercer, said it can analyse consumer data - including social media and its own polling - in order to target people with marketing material.

It comes as the #DeleteFacebook movement is backed by Brian Acton, the co-founder of messaging service WhatsApp which Facebook bought in 2014.

"It is time. #deletefacebook," he tweeted. "Delete and forget. Now's the time to care about privacy."