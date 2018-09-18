Fonzie gets first Emmy: ‘Daddy’s won’

Henry Winkler accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Barry at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Henry Winkler accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Barry at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP

HOLLYWOOD veteran actor Henry Winkler has taken out the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for his role in Barry.

Winkler, aka The Fonz from Happy Days, told the audience: "If you stay at the table long enough, the chips come to you. Tonight, I got to clear the table," as he got a standing ovation.

To his children, he said: "You can go to bed now, daddy won!"

Bill Hader, Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein have also taken out gongs for their categories.

It's the first time Hader has won an Emmy for his acting. He's been nominated four times for his performances on Saturday Night Live and won his only previous Emmy as a producer of South Park in 2009.

He plays the HBO show's title character, an elite hitman who takes an interesting in acting after wandering into a class.

The 2018 Emmy Awards are underway at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Here is the full list of winners as they are announced:

DRAMA SERIES

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry - WINNER

William H. Macy, Shameless

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel- WINNER

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Rachel Brosnahan uses her acceptance speech to urge people to vote: "One of the most important ways to find and use your voice is to vote." #Emmys⁠ ⁠(via THR) pic.twitter.com/xFbHoLZQrO — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 18, 2018

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry - WINNER

Pals at the Emmys pic.twitter.com/lLHoadkltP — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 17, 2018

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

There's like, water on our face. Congrats to @AlexBorstein on her #Emmys win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series! #MrsMaisel pic.twitter.com/lQqQ7oMaYt — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) September 18, 2018

LIMITED SERIES

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds - WINNER

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Also, Leslie Jones' reaction to Regina King winning DESERVES an #Emmy pic.twitter.com/rQwy6hGF9P — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) September 18, 2018

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, U.S.S. Callister (Black Mirror)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever, Godless

Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jeff Daniels, Godless - WINNER

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

John Leguizamo, Waco

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Jeff Daniels as outlaw Frank Griffin in the Netflix’s new western Godless.

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman's Show

WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg, The Americans

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid's Tale

WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Stefani Robinson, Atlanta

Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Barry

Liz Sarnoff, Barry

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER