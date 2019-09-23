Kim K jeered by Emmys audience

The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place at the Microsoft Theatre in Hollywood today, with Game of Thrones leading the charge with a massive 14 nominations.

The ceremony will air live and exclusively on FOX8 today from 10am.

Netflix series When They See Us has scored 11 nominations, while HBO comedy Barry has nine. Others well represented this year include The Marvellous Mrs Maisel (seven noms), and Chernobyl, Fleabag and Killing Eve with six apiece.



As is the trend now for Hollywood award shows, the ceremony will be host-free, instead relying on a revolving door of presenters to keep the show moving along.

KARDASHIANS JEERED

Kim and Kendall. Foxtel

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner present the award for Best Reality Series - which RuPaul's Drag Race wins. But the reality siblings suffer an embarrassing moment during their intro, when one hard-to-swallow sentence draws an unexpected laugh.

"Our family knows first-hand how truly compelling television comes from just being themselves," announces Kim Kardashian - and a roar of mocking laughter quickly erupts throughout the audience:

Kim and Kendall just got laughed at mid-intro... pic.twitter.com/e0MjUo21Ix — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 23, 2019

Omg the audience LAUGHED when Kim talked about them “being real” on their show. IM DEAD #Emmys — Rachel Grace (@PeachieKeen94) September 23, 2019

A YAWN OF AN OPENER

Bryan Cranston.

Homer Simpson made a surprise appearance 'live on stage' at the top of the show, a cartoon piano dropping on his head and leading to a skit with actor Anthony Anderson frantically looking for a replacement.

Eventually, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston took to the stage for a largely earnest monologue about the power of television. It's definitely not going to go down as one of the Emmys' most memorable openers.

THE FIRST AWARDS

Tony Shaloub wins the night's first award, for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.

Alex Borstein wins Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, for her work in the same show. After downing a quick shot, she takes to the stage

Alex Borstein takes a swig.

"I know a lot of people were upset last year because I wasn't wearing a bra - well this year I'm not wearing any underwear. So you're gonna wanna throw that seat out or clean it... a lot of sweaty, nervous women in here. It's like a bikram yoga class."

Brit Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins Most Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Fleabag. "It's reassuring to know that a dirty, pervy, messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys!" she says, joking that while writing is difficult, she does it all for the awards.

Harry Bradbeer picks up the award for Directing for a Comedy Series - also for Fleabag, thanking the show's creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge for coming into his life "like some glorious grenade."

Stars Maya Rudolph and Ike Barinholtz present the award for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series with a hilarious bit - they announce they both had laser eye surgery earlier today ("It was the only time they had available" sighs Rudolph) and wince as they try and fail to read the teleprompter. The award goes to Maya's fellow SNL alumni Bill Hader for Barry.

Okay, this "wrong names" bit between Maya Rudolph and Ike Barinholtz was cute #Emmys pic.twitter.com/okD65LHFq9 — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) September 23, 2019

Best Lead Actress in a Comedy is a major upset - everyone assumed Julia Louis-Drefyuss had it in the bag for the final season of Veep, but instead it goes to a shocked Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag. "Nooooo! I can't believe it... no," she says as she takes the stage.

More to come …