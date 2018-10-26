Menu
Emma Stone stars in The Favourite.
Stone’s ‘organs shifted’ after wearing costume

by Emily Kirkpatrick
26th Oct 2018 9:10 AM

ANOTHER period film, another corset horror story.

Much like Dakota Fanning before her, Emma Stone confessed that wearing a corset for her new film The Favourite did some serious damage to her body.

In an interview for an upcoming episode of The Graham Norton Show, the actor, 29, discussed the perils of transforming into her 18th-century character.

"Women existed like that for such a long time, which gives you a lot of sympathy for that time period and what they were going through," Stone said, reported the Daily Mail.

"For the first month, I couldn't breathe and I would smell menthol and it would make me think I was in a wide-open space and could breathe for a moment in time."

Stone then added a particularly gruesome detail: "After a month, all my organs shifted - it was gross and if you don't have to, don't do it!"

 

Emma Stone in The Favourite.
In July, Fanning described a very similar experience while filming her TV show The Alienist, telling W magazine that not only did her corset cause her to faint, but that it also altered her shape.

"Seven months; your body completely changes," Fanning said. "You can get (the corset) on without even lacing or unlacing. By the end I was just snapping it on, snapping it off. It was like second nature."

A sign, perhaps, that corsets might be best left in the past.

 

Dakota Fanning has had a bad experience with corsets as well.
This article was originally published on the New York Post and is reproduced with permission.

