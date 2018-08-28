Emma Husar: ‘Slut shaming’ ended my career

EMMA Husar has blamed 'slut shaming' for her decision to quit politics.

The Federal Labor MP for the Sydney seat of Lindsay will not recontest her seat at the next election after being accused of bullying and sexual harassment.

"What brought my career in politics to an end was being slut-shamed so viciously, with no ability to come back and stand up for myself," Ms Husar told 7.30 in an interview to be aired tonight.

One of the most salacious allegations was made by a former staffer, Jeremy Anderson, who accused Ms Husar of performing the infamous Sharon Stone move from the movie Basic Instinct. Her colleague and Labor MP Jason Clare was playing with her daughter on the floor in front of her.

"It's utter garbage. Both Jason Clare and I have said it didn't happen," Ms Husar said.

A Labor Party investigation later found the allegations of sexual harassment and lewd conduct were not supported.

But barrister John Whelan, who conducted the investigation, did find merit to a small number of the complaints relating to staff being "subjected to unreasonable management including unreasonable communications, demands, practices and disciplinary methods".

About 44 complaints were made about Ms Husar, almost half came from Mr Anderson and the rest were anonymous.

Ms Husar now appears to be reconsidering her resignation, with a lobbying effort to "Bring Back Emma" reportedly launched.

According to The Australian, party branches in Sydney's west are being urged to mobilise members and have them contact Opposition Leader Bill Shorten directly, to ask him to reinstate Ms Husar. The request reportedly comes from Ms Husar herself.

Ms Husar told 7.30 she felt she was the victim of a personal vendetta, although acknowledged she could have handled things differently.

"I think this was particularly aimed at me because I fired a member of staff who felt that he was entitled not to be fired," she said.

Mr Anderson strongly denied all allegations made by Ms Husar, according to 7.30.

Ms Husar's parliamentary expenses are also being audited by the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority and she said she was co-operating fully.

Ms Husar said young, single women in politics were often the target of gossip and rumours, and she was worried what message that send to others considering a career.

"(The rumours are) fast and they're furious and they are non-stop," she said.

"They have been happening since I walked through the doors of the Labor Party in 2014.

"It kills you.

"You're constantly on your guard. You can't have a conversation with someone because, God forbid, the next rumour will start."