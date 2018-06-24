Emma Freedman shares gorgeous wedding photos

Emma Freedman has married her partner Charlie Rundle in Sydney. Picture: @emmafreedman

TELEVISION presenter Emma Freedman has tied the knot with her partner Charlie Rundle at a ceremony in Sydney.

Photos have emerged of the happy couple celebrating with family and friends at their wedding on Saturday at the picturesque Paddington Reservoir.

The bride shared a few photos from the celebration on Instagram on Sunday morning, with the caption "Best day of our lives".

Wedding guests also shared some snaps from the happy occasion.

Fox Sports presenter Freedman, 30, the daughter of racehorse trainer Lee Freedman, and Rundle, who works in finance, announced their engagement on social media in January.

"A few days ago, @charlie.rundle asked me to marry him! And of course I said YES! As you can see, we're absolutely thrilled," Freedman posted on Instagram on January 2.

"How proud and excited am I, beside myself with love and joy," Freedman's mother Janelle wrote in response.

"So delighted to have a son in the family. Welcome to my world Charlie Rundle. Xx (we can do this)."

In May, Freedman shared a snap that appeared to be from her hen's night, in which she wore a white dress with a pink sash bearing the words "My boy Charlie".

Freedman and Rundle have reportedly lived together in Sydney since 2016.

Fox Sports' head of television Steve Crawley was among those who sent congratulations to the happy couple.

"I am tickled pink for Emma and Charlie," he told the Daily Telegraph.

"I have never seen them happier, and that's very happy indeed."

Emma Freedman with now-husband Charlie Rundle. Picture: Instagram

Freedman, who formerly worked for Channel 9, joined rugby league channel Fox League as a presenter in March.

She also co-hosts Triple M's The Grill Team alongside Gus Worland, Matthew Johns and Chris Page.