Emirates hostie dead after falling from plane

An Emirates flight attendant has died after she fell from the emergency door of a landed plane. Picture:
by Lauren McMah

A FLIGHT attendant has died after she fell from the emergency door of a plane, Emirates has confirmed.

The incident happened while the aircraft was on the tarmac at Entebbe airport in Uganda.

Francis Sekandi, spokesman for the Kisubi hospital where the female crew member was taken for emergency treatment following the fall on Wednesday, confirmed her death.

"We received her from the Civil Aviation Authority in an ambulance, but she was already dead," Sekandi said.

Uganda's Civil Aviation Authority said an investigation into the incident has been opened.

"A female member of the crew appeared to have opened the emergency door and unfortunately fell off an Emirates aircraft that had safely landed and parked," it said in a statement.

Emirates said it would assist in investigations into the incident. (File image.)
One witness, Isaac Seremba, who works at the airport, described the fall from one of the stationary plane's emergency exits as an apparent "suicide" attempt.

Local newspaper The Daily Monitor also cited unnamed sources as saying the woman appeared to have jumped intentionally from the plane.

Emirates meanwhile said "a member of our cabin crew unfortunately fell from an open door while preparing the aircraft for boarding".

The airline promised to "extend our full co-operation to the authorities in their investigation," the Dubai-based carrier said in a statement.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Topics:  editors picks emirates fall fatality

