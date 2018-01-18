Emily Wurramara brings songs from Groote Eylandt

SINGING in both English and Anindilyakwa, the traditional language of her home on Groote Eylandt in the Northern Territory, singer Emily Wurramara is a new voice in Australian music, and one that triple j and other media have kept an eye on for a while.

Wuramarra, now based in Brisbane, is the new mother of a baby girl, called K'iigari, a cultural name picked for her from her father's Fraser Island tradition.

"In Fraser Island tradition, K'iigari is the white spirit princess that came from the heavens and saw the island was so beautiful that she wanted to stay," Wuramarra said.

The singer will be coming to Nimbin to be part of this year's Survival Day and confirmed she will be launching a brand new single at the event called I'm Hurting or Ngardegujenama in Anindilyakwa.

"The song is about the mining company BP," she said.

"They came to my land and saw that there were things that they could mine in the seabed.

"So my people fought against that and we won the case.

"The song is about celebrating mother earth and understanding that what we do to her, we are doing to us.

"I'm super excited for everyone to hear it, it's very different to my normal sound."

Wurramara said she was very happy about spending the day in Nimbin, a place she has visited before.

"I have been to a lot of Invasion Day marches and rallies and I think it's important to get yourself out in the community and get to know the community and the people around.

"It's such a vile day for indigenous Australians and it's good to be with like-minded people on that day.

"I like Nimbin, I will be bringing my bub down.

"I was in Nimbin six months ago, I've got some family and friends that live up there."

The show will be a mix of songs from her EP Black Smoke and some new songs.

"All last year I've worked on releasing a new album this year, so all the new songs from the new album, I'll be bringing them out," she said.

"(The new songs are) very, very different to what everyone has heard of me before. They are acoustic and rocking. Some of these songs will be performed for the very first time."

Wurramara said her love for poetry and books took her to writing songs, which then got her started in music.

"That's how I started off in music, through books and poetry," she said.

"I loved poetry so much I ended up writing songs. I then picked up instruments and just went from there."

Her as yet untitled album will be released around NAIDOC Week.