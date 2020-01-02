This model kept a baby secret from her millions of followers

An influencer with more than 2.5 million followers has revealed how she kept her pregnancy a secret for months

A FAMOUS Gold Coast influencer has made a shock pregnancy announcement and revealed how she was able to keep fans in the dark for months.

Emily Skye, 34, who has more than 2.5 million Instagram followers, dropped the bombshell in a series of posts this morning, as well as with an announcement on Sunrise.

The pregnancy reveal comes just hours after the influencer posted a bikini picture flaunting a rock solid stomach.

For months, Ms Skye's feed has been filled with workout videos and pictures with no signs of a baby bump.

"It's been so hard hiding my belly and showing pics/vids to cover up," Ms Skye posted on her Instagram story following the reveal.

"I had to keep posting some old stuff because I am showing and I just didn't want people to know before I had a chance to announce.

"Because of my age as well I'm classed as high-risk so you never know what could happen."

Ms Skye said she had a close call yesterday when she uploaded an Instagram story with her baby bump showing in the reflection of her sunglasses.

The Gold Coast mum and her partner Declan Redmond already have one daughter, Mia, 2, who is seen in the reveal holding an ultrasound picture.

Ms Skye was praised online by thousands of followers when she shared images of her post-partum body.

"I'm still blown away by what the human body is capable of and how it can transform," she wrote.

The new baby is due on July 3rd, according to Ms Skye's Instagram.